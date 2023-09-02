1 / 12

World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on September 2 to highlight the importance and benefits of one of the most loved fruits. India is known for not only growing a huge quantity of coconuts every year but also using them effectively in day-to-day life. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Unlike other fruits, coconuts are consumed as a cooked ingredient in fresh and preserved versions besides the raw fruit. Here is a list of top dishes in which coconut is the main ingredient. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Coconut Barfi | Coconut barfi is one of the most famous products made with dried coconut, a mix of sugar syrup, khoya, ghee and almonds. Coconut barfi is a popular Indian dessert and is also known as nariyal barfi in Hindi. It is often prepared on festivals like Diwali, Holi and Onam. (Image: Shutterstock)

Coconut Rice | A combination of fresh coconut along with the aroma of curry leaf in a bowl full of rice makes it the favourite dish of South India. It is very easy and quick to make and suitable for a healthy meal. Coconut rice is light on the stomach yet extremely high in nutrients. (Image: Shutterstock)

Coconut Chutney | Coconut is used as a condiment in many South Indian dishes such as idli, dosa and uttapam. Coconut chutney completes the main dish with its extraordinary flavour. This creamy chutney is made by blending the pulp of the coconut with some water and tempered with mustard seeds. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rava Coconut Cake | Rava Coconut Cake is a simple yet one of the most loved recipes made with Goan coconut and Rava as the main ingredient. It is very easy to make while also healthy so is very common to be made for birthday cakes or other occasions. (Image: Shutterstock)

Coconut Cookies | The coconut cookies are incredibly delicious and healthy. They are made of wheat flour, jaggery and dried pulp of coconuts. The cookies are soft from the inside and have a crispy texture on the outer portion. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chicken Xacuti | Chicken Xacuti is a Goan classic dish prepared by cooking chicken pieces in a host of flavourful spices and coconut. It is a great combination of chicken and coconut to balance the dish with spices. You can serve it with Indian roti or some rice. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mango and Coconut Panna Cotta | A combination of fresh mango pulp and coconut milk come together to serve an Italian dessert called Panna Cotta. It is very simple to prepare and just adds up freshness when consumed. It is usually dressed with mint leaves on top. (Image: Shutterstock)

Olan | Olan is a delicious South Indian recipe made with ash gourd, chawli and coconut milk as primary ingredients. The dish is easy to prepare and can be a good option for breakfast. (Image: Shutterstock)

Murgh Rezala | Murgh Rezala is a popular Bengali chicken dish prepared by cooking chicken in yoghurt, cream, cashew paste, and coconut. The flavour of the dish is enhanced by the balance of Bengali spices and coconut as they complement each other to maintain different kinds of flavours altogether. (Image: Shutterstock)

