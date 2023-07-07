World Chocolate Day 2023: Unveiling the eight most expensive chocolates across the globe

SUMMARY World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7 and it is the occasion to recognise the value of cocoa beans, a key ingredient in chocolate. This day also plays a vital role in educating people about the importance of good-quality chocolate and celebrating its delight.

Chocolate is not only known for its taste but also it has various health benefits. It helps reduce stress, improves heart health, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Chocolates have become an integral part of our lives and no celebration is complete without indulging in this delectable sweet. On this World Chocolate Day here are the most expensive chocolate brands in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Fritz Knipschildt’s Chocopologie Chocolate Truffle | In 1999, a chef from Denmark, namely Fritz Knipschildt, established his chocolate company. He made the La Madeleine Truffe, which consisted of 70 percent Valrhona dark chocolate and vanilla as the base ingredient. The chocolate is made on a pre-order basis only, and one needs to eat it within 7 days. These are the most expensive chocolates, as they have been priced at $2,600. (Image: chocopologie.com)

Cadbury’s Wispa Gold Chocolate | As we all know, the chocolate brand Cadbury is one of the most popular names among chocolate lovers across the world. They have a gold chocolate item known as Wispa. It is one of the most ornate bars of chocolate and comes covered in edible gold leaf. This gold-wrapped chocolate is priced at $1,600 per piece. (Image: Shutterstock)

Debauve & Gallais’ Le Grand Louis XVI | Dabauve and Gallais was established as a company in 1800 by Sulpice Dabauve. The company is known for its cocoa-rich dark chocolates. Le Grand Louis XVI is marketed at $900 with 99 percent cocoa, making it one of the most extremely dark chocolates to eat. (Image: debauveandgallais.com)

DaLafee’s Chocolates with Edible Gold | Switzerland-based chocolate company DaLafee gets the cocoa beans from Ecuador for making the chocolates. It is decorated with edible gold flakes. These luxurious chocolates are priced at $508. (Image: delafee.com)

Swarovski Chocolate Box of Amedei Toscano Black Truffles | Amedei Toscano Black is made with a combination of three valuable elements that make it attractive and expensive to eat as well. It starts with Truffles and Armand de Brignac Champagne and then adds gold. It also has Swarovski’s crystal, which is considered to be one of the most expensive minerals in the world. These chocolates are sold for $294 for a box. (Image: Amazon)

The House of Grauer’s Aficionado collection | The House of Grauer is a unique chocolate company that promises to intrigue the taste buds of cigar smokers. It is a Switzerland-based chocolate brand that only uses 14 flavours to create those out-of-the-box chocolates. Some of the most popular flavours are Japanese Matcha Tea, French Organic Bee Pollen, and Turkish Star Anise. These delicious chocolates are priced at $210. (Image: houseofgrauer.com)

Pierre Marcolini’s Grand Cru | The Belgium-based chocolate brand Pierre Marcolini uses the best-quality cocoa beans from Venezuela and Madagascar, and Ecuador. Pierre has been awarded for his creations, which are the most flavourful chocolates to experience. These chocolates are sold for $102.50. (Image: Maison Pierre Marcolini Twitter)

Amedei's Porcelana | The Porcelana chocolate from Amedei has a translucent colour because a genetically pure strain of criollo is used. This bean is only found in Venezuela. This chocolate has received many awards for being the best dark chocolate in the world. Amedei sells these delicious treats for $90 for a bar. (Image: Amazon)