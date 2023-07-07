World Chocolate Day 2023: Unveiling the eight most expensive chocolates across the globe

SUMMARY World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7 and it is the occasion to recognise the value of cocoa beans, a key ingredient in chocolate. This day also plays a vital role in educating people about the importance of good-quality chocolate and celebrating its delight.

Chocolate is not only known for its taste but also it has various health benefits. It helps reduce stress, improves heart health, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Chocolates have become an integral part of our lives and no celebration is complete without indulging in this delectable sweet. On this World Chocolate Day here are the most expensive chocolate brands in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Fritz Knipschildt’s Chocopologie Chocolate Truffle | In 1999, a chef from Denmark, namely Fritz Knipschildt, established his chocolate company. He made the La Madeleine Truffe, which consisted of 70 percent Valrhona dark chocolate and vanilla as the base ingredient. The chocolate is made on a pre-order basis only, and one needs to eat it within 7 days. These are the most expensive chocolates, as they have been priced at $2,600. (Image: chocopologie.com)