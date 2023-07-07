CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsfood and drinks NewsWorld Chocolate Day 2023: Unveiling the eight most expensive chocolates across the globe

World Chocolate Day 2023: Unveiling the eight most expensive chocolates across the globe

World Chocolate Day 2023: Unveiling the eight most expensive chocolates across the globe
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 6:13:33 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7 and it is the occasion to recognise the value of cocoa beans, a key ingredient in chocolate. This day also plays a vital role in educating people about the importance of good-quality chocolate and celebrating its delight.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Chocolate is not only known for its taste but also it has various health benefits. It helps reduce stress, improves heart health, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Chocolates have become an integral part of our lives and no celebration is complete without indulging in this delectable sweet. On this World Chocolate Day here are the most expensive chocolate brands in the world. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

Fritz Knipschildt’s Chocopologie Chocolate Truffle | In 1999, a chef from Denmark, namely Fritz Knipschildt, established his chocolate company. He made the La Madeleine Truffe, which consisted of 70 percent Valrhona dark chocolate and vanilla as the base ingredient. The chocolate is made on a pre-order basis only, and one needs to eat it within 7 days. These are the most expensive chocolates, as they have been priced at $2,600. (Image: chocopologie.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X