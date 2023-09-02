Why is Japan home to the world's longest-living people? The secret's in their food habits

1 / 5

Japanese cuisine is known for its healthy and delicious dishes, many of which promote a healthy weight for a long life. The Japanese diet is based on the principle of health and longevity, and it is not only tasteful and mouth-watering, but offers various health benefits. Here are some of the many secrets of the wholesome Japanese diet that not only protects from several maladies, but delays the aging process, thus ensuring a prolonged, healthy life. Here are the secrets behind Japanese cuisine. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 5

The Japanese diet: The Japanese diet is based on rice, fish, and vegetables. Japanese food traditionally consists of unprocessed foods, has no refined sugar or foods, and high amounts of grains and vegetables. Japanese people use good fats and unsaturated oils for cooking. About 81% of Japanese use olive oil and sesame oil due to the plethora of health benefits. These oils are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. They prevent heart diseases and diabetes, regulate cholesterol levels, and assist in losing body weight. (Image: Vijay Anand)

3 / 5

Japonica Rice and Japanese Noodles: Japonica rice is a short-grain rice that is commonly used in Japanese cuisine. It is a good source of carbohydrates and is low in fat. Japanese noodles, such as soba and udon, are also made from healthy ingredients like buckwheat and wheat flour. They are rich in fibre and protein and are low in fat. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 5

Healthy Teas: The Japanese culture understands that eating high-quality sources of protein helps promote a healthy lifestyle. They also prefer green teas and herbal drinks enriched in antioxidants over carbonated beverages. Green tea is known for its health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer. It is also a good source of antioxidants, which help to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 5