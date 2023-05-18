Top places to visit in France and savour the best French wines

SUMMARY From the rolling hills of Burgundy to the picturesque vineyards of the Loire Valley, France is known for its world-renowned wines and a visit to the enumerous wine regions can be a truly memorable experience.

France is best known for its world-renowned wines, and a visit to a wine region in the country can be a truly memorable experience. From the rolling hills of Burgundy to the picturesque vineyards of the Loire Valley, there's a wine region in France that's perfect for every type of traveller. In this guide, we'll take a look at the best wine regions to visit in France and what makes each region unique. (Image: Shutterstock)

Burgundy: Burgundy is another famous wine region in France, and it's known for its rich and complex red wines made from the Pinot Noir grape, as well as its Chardonnay-based white wines. The region is split into two main areas: the Côte d'Or, which is home to some of the most prestigious wineries and vineyards, and the Mâconnais, which is known for its more affordable wines. Visitors can take a tour of the vineyards, visit the wineries, and taste the wines. The region also offers a variety of activities such as hiking and biking trails, hot air balloon rides, and gastronomic experiences. (Image: Reuters)

Champagne: Champagne is a wine region in northeastern France, and it's known for its sparkling wines. The region is home to some of the most famous champagne houses in the world, including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Taittinger. Visitors can take a tour of the champagne houses, learn about the winemaking process, and taste the wines. The region also offers a variety of activities such as hot air balloon rides, bike tours, and culinary experiences. (Image: Reuters)

Loire Valley:The Loire Valley is a wine region in western France, and it's known for its white wines made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape and red wines made from the Cabernet Franc grape. The region is also known for its picturesque vineyards, châteaux, and gardens. Visitors can take a tour of the vineyards, visit the wineries, and taste the wines. The region also offers a variety of activities such as cycling, hot air balloon rides, and gastronomic experiences. (Image: Reuters)

Whether you're looking to sample the rich and complex red wines of Bordeaux or the sparkling wines of Champagne, there's a wine region in France that's perfect for every type of traveller. Each wine region offers a variety of activities and experiences that will make your trip even more memorable, from wine tastings to hot air balloon rides and culinary experiences. So, plan your next trip to France and indulge in the country's rich wine culture. (Image: Reuters)