Top places to visit in France and savour the best French wines

France is best known for its world-renowned wines, and a visit to a wine region in the country can be a truly memorable experience. From the rolling hills of Burgundy to the picturesque vineyards of the Loire Valley, there's a wine region in France that's perfect for every type of traveller. In this guide, we'll take a look at the best wine regions to visit in France and what makes each region unique. (Image: Shutterstock)

Burgundy: Burgundy is another famous wine region in France, and it's known for its rich and complex red wines made from the Pinot Noir grape, as well as its Chardonnay-based white wines. The region is split into two main areas: the Côte d'Or, which is home to some of the most prestigious wineries and vineyards, and the Mâconnais, which is known for its more affordable wines. Visitors can take a tour of the vineyards, visit the wineries, and taste the wines. The region also offers a variety of activities such as hiking and biking trails, hot air balloon rides, and gastronomic experiences. (Image: Reuters)