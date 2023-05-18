English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsfood and drinks NewsTop places to visit in France and savour the best French wines

Top places to visit in France and savour the best French wines

Top places to visit in France and savour the best French wines
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 18, 2023 11:25:03 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From the rolling hills of Burgundy to the picturesque vineyards of the Loire Valley, France is known for its world-renowned wines and a visit to the enumerous wine regions can be a truly memorable experience.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

France is best known for its world-renowned wines, and a visit to a wine region in the country can be a truly memorable experience. From the rolling hills of Burgundy to the picturesque vineyards of the Loire Valley, there's a wine region in France that's perfect for every type of traveller. In this guide, we'll take a look at the best wine regions to visit in France and what makes each region unique. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Burgundy: Burgundy is another famous wine region in France, and it's known for its rich and complex red wines made from the Pinot Noir grape, as well as its Chardonnay-based white wines. The region is split into two main areas: the Côte d'Or, which is home to some of the most prestigious wineries and vineyards, and the Mâconnais, which is known for its more affordable wines. Visitors can take a tour of the vineyards, visit the wineries, and taste the wines. The region also offers a variety of activities such as hiking and biking trails, hot air balloon rides, and gastronomic experiences. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X