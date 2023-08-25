Top 6 dining experiences in Sydney, Australia, that you should not miss

1 / 6

Margaret: After three decades in the hospitality industry, renowned chef and Australian fine-dining icon Neil Perry has unveiled his debut solo restaurant, Margaret, in Double Bay. This upscale 170-seat fine-dining establishment, named in honour of Perry's late mother, boasts opulent interiors and a woodfired menu spotlighting fresh local seafood. Since its launch in late 2021, Margaret has garnered well-deserved praise, including accolades for serving Double Bay’s finest Negroni crafted using indigenous Australian ingredients.

Shell House: Nestled in Sydney's CBD, Shell House stands as a multifaceted culinary destination encompassing various venues: the ground-floor Menzies Bar and Bistro, the upstairs Clocktower Bar, the grand Shell House Dining Room and Terrace, and the rooftop Sky Bar. Under the guidance of culinary director Joel Bickford and former Sixpenny head chef Aaron Wood, Shell House delivers impressive creations such as a spanner crab cocktail dusted in wild garlic and a sumptuous cacio e pepe risotto.

LuMi: This gorgeous eatery offers a menu as captivating as its waterfront views. Italian chef Federico Zanellato, drawing inspiration from his experience in Noma, Attica, and Ormeggio at The Spit, presents a modern Italian menu with a Japanese twist. Alongside his acclaimed two-hatted restaurant, Zanellato introduced the highly anticipated Lode bakery in Surry Hills in late 2021, delighting patrons with decadent pastries and artisanal pies that mirror LuMi's commitment to premium ingredients.

Saint Peter: Acclaimed by culinary luminaries like Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, and René Redzepi, Saint Peter in Paddington champions sustainable seafood practices. Chef Josh Niland's innovative approach transforms every aspect of the catch: fish eyes become crackers, and fish fat is crafted into a buttery chocolate slice substitute. Complementing Saint Peter, Charcoal Fish in Rose Bay offers upscale barbecue fish delights, while Fish Butchery in Paddington presents premium seafood sourced from top suppliers.

Quay: Nestled in The Rocks, Quay boasts not only spectacular harbour views but also the culinary mastery of chef Peter Gilmore. This revered establishment has secured three hats in the Good Food Guide an impressive 18 times and earned a coveted spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Gilmore's innovative touch is evident in signature dishes like a reinvented oyster in a custom-made shell and the snap-frozen White Coral dessert, all within the recently renovated space.

