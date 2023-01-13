English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsfood and drinks News

Top 5 superfoods you must include in your daily diet for a healthy heart and body

Top 5 superfoods you must include in your daily diet for a healthy heart and body

Top 5 superfoods you must include in your daily diet for a healthy heart and body
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 12:39:29 PM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

blueberries, spinach, salmon and more... Adding these superfoods to your daily diet can help improve your heart health, while reducing the chances of contracting various diseases

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7

Eating a healthy diet is essential for maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases. Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Incorporating these superfoods into your diet can help boost overall health and well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7

Blueberries: Blueberries are a great source of antioxidants that help protect the body against damage from free radicals which contribute to the etiology of many chronic health problems such as cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases, cataract, and cancer. They are also high in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and are a good source of dietary fiber. Blueberries are easy to add to your diet, they can be eaten as a snack, added to smoothies, or used as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt. (Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7

Salmon: Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health. It is also high in protein, vitamin D, and B. Eating salmon can help reduce the risk of heart disease, improve brain function, and promote healthy skin and hair. It can be grilled, baked, or even eaten as sashimi. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 7

Spinach: Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is packed with nutrients. It is high in antioxidants, vitamin K, folate, and iron. Spinach is also a good source of dietary fiber. Eating spinach can help improve bone health, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of chronic diseases. It can be eaten raw in salads, sautéed as a side dish, or used in smoothies. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 7

Avocado: Avocado is a good source of healthy fats, which are essential for maintaining heart health. It is also high in potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin E. Eating avocado can help lower cholesterol, improve eye health, and promote healthy skin. Avocado can be used as a spread for sandwiches, added to salads, or used as a base for dips. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 7

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate is a good source of antioxidants, which help protect the body against damage from free radicals. It is also high in iron, copper, and magnesium. Eating dark chocolate can help lower blood pressure, improve heart health, and improve brain function. It can be eaten as a snack or used as an ingredient in baking. (Image: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Air pollution linked to deadly heart rhythm disorder: Study
Image count7 / 7

Incorporating superfoods into your diet can help boost your overall health and well-being. Blueberries, salmon, spinach, avocado, and dark chocolate are all nutrient-dense foods that are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Eating a diet rich in these superfoods can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve heart health, and promote healthy skin, hair, and brain function. (Image: Shutterstock)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X