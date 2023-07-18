Top 5 cities in India that serve yummilicious street food

SUMMARY Embark on a culinary voyage through these five remarkable Indian cities, immersing yourself in the flavours, aromas, and vibrant cultures that define street food.

1 / 6

When it comes to cheap and delectable meals, the vibrant streets of India boast an unparalleled array of flavours. Spanning the vast expanse of our nation, street food offers a culinary adventure that foodies simply can't resist, even if it means veering away from their diet plans. Let's take a delightful journey through five Indian cities renowned for their street food scenes, each offering a unique gastronomic experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 6

Amritsar: Located in the Indian state of Punjab, Amritsar is not only a treasure trove of impressive tourist sites, but is a culinary haven showcasing the rich flavours of Punjabi cuisine. Indulge in mouthwatering Indian street food, lovingly prepared with generous amounts of ghee. From the succulent Shammi Kebabs and tender Chicken Tikkas at Beera Chicken Corner to the delectable Amritsari Fish at Makhan Fish Corner, your taste buds will be in for an extraordinary treat. Vegetarian delights await at Harbans Lal Kulche Wala, where Amritsari Kulchas reign supreme. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 6

Kolkata: Known as the culinary capital of India, Kolkata boasts a street food culture that is a delight to explore. One must not miss the iconic "Phuchka," a hot and tangy delicacy considered the pinnacle of Kolkata's street cuisine. Dive into the world of flavours with Alukabli, Churmur, and other regional specialties. For an authentic taste, visit the bustling street stalls and immerse yourself in the bustling atmosphere that defines Kolkata's street food scene. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 6

Indore: Indore's street food is a delightful amalgamation of flavours from neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. A visit to the Sarafa Bazaar, a bustling night market, is a must for sampling local delights. From creamy Dahi Badas to tangy Khatta Samosas and delectable Khopra Patties, the culinary adventure here is truly unparalleled. Indulge in the deep-fried delights of Malpuas and the king-sized Jalebas to conclude your meal on a sweet note. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 6

Delhi: Known as the food capital of India, Delhi offers a tantalising array of street food delights. Delve into the world of Chaat, Chhole Bhature, and the iconic Butter Chicken, making it a gastronomic journey to remember. Discover the flavours of Nihaari, Daulat ki Chaat, Moth Kachori, and refreshing Kesar Lassi. Let your taste buds be captivated by the culinary wonders found at every nook and corner of this vibrant city. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 6