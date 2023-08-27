10 most popular dishes in the world: You'd probably guess No 1, maybe not the remaining 9

1 / 11

Tasteatlas recently released a list of the most popular dishes around the world and there was no surprise that the soul-soothing Italian Pizza took the number one spot. However, there were quite a few surprises in the remaining nine on the top-10 list. Guess what? While there was no Indian dish on the list, there was just one Chinese dish, which is not noodles and it four Japanese dishes. Read on to find out which are the world's 10 most popular dishes. (Image: PIB)

No 10. Jiaozi | Country: China | Jiaozi are Chinese dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, they are loved in China and East Asia. They can be served as an appetizer or a main course, usually accompanied by soy sauce-based dip. These dumplings are enjoyed during Chinese New Year festivities. Jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, pan-fried and various folding techniques are used to create their different shapes. (Image: Reuters)

No 9. Sashimi | Country: Japan | Sashimi is a Japanese delicacy of thinly sliced raw fish or shellfish, served with soy sauce, wasabi, and other accompaniments. Common ingredients include tuna, squid, scallop, whale, and octopus. Sashimi is an art form, with various slicing techniques altering its presentation. Often adorned with shiso leaves, cucumbers, and seaweed, it's a staple in Japanese cuisine. (Image: Reuters)

No 8. Tortilla | Country: Mexico | Tortilla, a staple in Mexican culture for centuries, is a corn flatbread. Created from masa -- a dough made from processed corn kernels -- it's formed into balls and hand-pressed into thin, round shapes. It is widely consumed in Mexican cuisine, and it used as a base to serve various dishes. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. Yakiniku | Country: Japan | Yakiniku is a Japanese cooking technique that involves grilling small pieces of meat and vegetables on a table grill. Inspired by Korean dishes like galbi and bulgogi, it offers a flavourful dining experience. Raw slices are grilled by diners, accompanied by a range of sauces and dips. Beef, pork, chicken and shellfish are popular choices for yakiniku. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Croissant | Country: France | The iconic croissant, a flaky pastry of French origin, is made with butter and a slightly sweet yeast dough. Often enjoyed with butter or jam, the croissant is a testament to the fusion of culinary traditions. (Image: Reuters)

No 5. Tacos | Country: Mexico | Originating in Mexico's silver mines, tacos have evolved into a versatile street food. Thin, flat griddle-baked tortillas serve as a base for various fillings. From seafood and vegetarian options, tacos offer endless possibilities and are a cornerstone of Mexican cuisine.

No 4. Ramen | Country: Japan | This Japanese soupy noodle boasts a rich history dating back to the early 20th century. It combines wheat noodles with a savory broth. Over time, various chefs have diversified and included various styles and flavours to this dish. Its widespread popularity has made it a global comfort food. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Burger | Country: America | This essentially American dish traces its roots to German immigrants. It typically features seared beef patties, fresh buns, and a combination of toppings. From classic cheeseburgers to gourmet variations, burgers are a beloved American meal. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 2. Sushi | Country: Japan | Another Japanese culinary icon, Sushi comprises vinegared rice with a range of ingredients. Often linked to raw fish, sushi's origins lie in preserving fish. Its modern form developed in Japan and it now incorporates various types like nigiri, maki, and sashimi, each with a distinct flavour and textures. (Image: Vijay Anand/CNBCTV18)

