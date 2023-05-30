This hotel is from British era, even CSMT station did not exist at that time

SUMMARY People coming from different regions of the country to Mumbai have also induced changes in the food culture of this metropolis. It became more varied. One such food joint is Pancham Puriwala hotel located outside the CST station on the way to Fort in Mumbai.

1 / 8

People coming from different regions of the country to Mumbai have also induced changes in the food culture of this metropolis. It became more varied. One such food joint is Pancham Puriwala hotel located outside the CST station on the way to Fort in Mumbai. After one comes out of the CST and crosses the road to come to the other side, a crowd is usually seen gathered on the corner. Rest assured that this crowd is of people clamouring to relish their favourite food at Pancham Puriwala hotel.

2 / 8

One gets to eat a bellyful of tasty food at Pancham Puriwala and that too at a lower price. This is the reason that during the afternoon when it is time for lunch, this hotel is crowded. People working in adjacent offices and shops, students come to eat their lunch at this hotel. People especially come to eat spiced-puri and potato-pumpkin vegetables. Even a large number of people from outside Mumbai come to eat at Pancham Puriwala.

3 / 8

The history of Pancham Puriwala hotel is also very interesting and it is as old as the history of the iconic buildings in the Fort area.

4 / 8

The Taj Hotel beside this hotel is even older than the Gateway of India. Even Pancham Puriwala hotel is older than the beautiful CSMT whose architecture is famous all over the world. The owners of this small iconic food joint claim that their hotel is 175 year old and it was in the service of the people well before the CSMT came into existence.

5 / 8

As per the history of this hotel, Pancham Das started this Pancham Puriwala restaurant in 1884. Presently, the sixth generation of this family is running the restaurant. This is a simple hotel and has a very simple decor.

6 / 8

The restaurant serves different types of puri and vegetables. You will hardly find a food lover who has not tasted food at Pancham Puriwala. So if you are one of those who have not been to Pancham Puriwala, then do visit this place to relish puri-sabji served here.

7 / 8

They serve puri-sabji the whole day. Aalu-matar, aalu-methi and chhole are just some vegetables that are very popular here. But other vegetables are also equally tasty.

8 / 8

They also offer rice thali. One can have 5 hot and fresh puris and any of the vegetables on the offer with fine quality of rice. We do not add baking soda in our food items, says Anupam Sharma, the owner of the restaurant.