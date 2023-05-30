This hotel is from British era, even CSMT station did not exist at that time

SUMMARY People coming from different regions of the country to Mumbai have also induced changes in the food culture of this metropolis. It became more varied. One such food joint is Pancham Puriwala hotel located outside the CST station on the way to Fort in Mumbai.

People coming from different regions of the country to Mumbai have also induced changes in the food culture of this metropolis. It became more varied. One such food joint is Pancham Puriwala hotel located outside the CST station on the way to Fort in Mumbai. After one comes out of the CST and crosses the road to come to the other side, a crowd is usually seen gathered on the corner. Rest assured that this crowd is of people clamouring to relish their favourite food at Pancham Puriwala hotel.

One gets to eat a bellyful of tasty food at Pancham Puriwala and that too at a lower price. This is the reason that during the afternoon when it is time for lunch, this hotel is crowded. People working in adjacent offices and shops, students come to eat their lunch at this hotel. People especially come to eat spiced-puri and potato-pumpkin vegetables. Even a large number of people from outside Mumbai come to eat at Pancham Puriwala.