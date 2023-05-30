English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newstravel Newsfood and drinks NewsThis hotel is from British era, even CSMT station did not exist at that time

    This hotel is from British era, even CSMT station did not exist at that time

    This hotel is from British era, even CSMT station did not exist at that time
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Local18  May 30, 2023 11:04:18 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    People coming from different regions of the country to Mumbai have also induced changes in the food culture of this metropolis. It became more varied. One such food joint is Pancham Puriwala hotel located outside the CST station on the way to Fort in Mumbai.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 8
    Show More
    Show More

    People coming from different regions of the country to Mumbai have also induced changes in the food culture of this metropolis. It became more varied. One such food joint is Pancham Puriwala hotel located outside the CST station on the way to Fort in Mumbai. After one comes out of the CST and crosses the road to come to the other side, a crowd is usually seen gathered on the corner. Rest assured that this crowd is of people clamouring to relish their favourite food at Pancham Puriwala hotel.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count2 / 8
    Show More
    Show More

    One gets to eat a bellyful of tasty food at Pancham Puriwala and that too at a lower price. This is the reason that during the afternoon when it is time for lunch, this hotel is crowded. People working in adjacent offices and shops, students come to eat their lunch at this hotel. People especially come to eat spiced-puri and potato-pumpkin vegetables. Even a large number of people from outside Mumbai come to eat at Pancham Puriwala.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 8
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X