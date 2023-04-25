Breaking News
Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal passes away at 95
Stay hydrated with these 5 sumptuous fruits this summer

Stay hydrated with these 5 sumptuous fruits this summer

Stay hydrated with these 5 sumptuous fruits this summer
Apr 25, 2023
By CNBCTV18.COM  Apr 25, 2023 8:53:50 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Summer fruits not only tantalise our taste buds but also offer an array of health benefits. So, let's dive in and discover the amazing health benefits of summer fruits!

Summer is a time when the abundance of fresh and colourful fruits is at its peak. From juicy watermelons to succulent mangoes, summer fruits not only tantalise our taste buds but also offer an array of health benefits. These seasonal delights are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help us stay healthy and nourished. Let’s explore the nutritional benefits of some of the most popular summer fruits and why you should add them to your diet. (Image: Shutterstock)

Watermelon | Benefits: Helps in staying hydrated; it is around 92% water, helps prevent heat stroke, boosts the immune system, supports eye health and prevents macular degeneration, lowers blood pressure, may reduce muscle soreness, and is good for skin and hair. Nutrition Info: Vitamins A, B6, C, Amino acids, Dietary fibres, Calcium, potassium, Iron, and Lycopene. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mango | Benefits: Help prevent heat stroke, boosts immunity, helps fight cancer, helps in controlling cholesterol level, and is beneficial for the heart, helps in cleansing skin, makes eyes healthy, improves digestive health, and aids in weight loss. Nutrition Info: Contains 20 different vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins A, B6, and C, fat-free, sodium-free and cholesterol-free, protein, and fibre. (Image: Shutterstock)

Papaya | Benefits: Reduces risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, may help in preventing asthma, has antioxidant effects, and protects against skin damage. Nutrition Info: Vitamins A, C (trace amount of B1, B3, B5, E and K), Protein, Folate (vitamin B9), Potassium. (Image: Shutterstock)

Litchi (Lychee) | Benefits: Helps in reducing abdominal fat, is a good source of antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, helps improve blood circulation, and boosts immunity. Nutrition Info: Vitamin C, D, Potassium, Copper, Dietary Fibres. (Image: Shutterstock)

Pineapple | Benefits:  Contains healthy antioxidants, helps in digestion, may reduce the risk of cancer, boosts immunity and suppresses inflammation, and strengthens bone.  Nutrition Info: Protein, Calcium, Iron, Vitamin C, B6, Manganese, Potassium, Magnesium, Folate. (Image: Shutterstock)

X