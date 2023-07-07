Shah Rukh Khan's favourite food: Here's what the King of Bollywood loves to eat

SUMMARY Shah Rukh Khan's love for food transcends boundaries, just like his on-screen performances. Whether he's enjoying an extravagant meal at a five-star restaurant or relishing a humble street snack, his passion for food adds to his relatability and charm.

1 / 7

When it comes to food, Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, knows how to indulge in a variety of flavours and cuisines. From desi delights to international delicacies, SRK has a palate that knows no bounds. So, if you're curious about the favourite foods of the charismatic actor, here's a tantalising tour through the superstar's taste buds. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

Biryani: Aromatic, flavourful, and packed with spices, biryani holds a special place in King Khan's heart. He has professed his love for this quintessential Indian dish, claiming he could devour it every single day. The fragrant basmati rice, tender meat, and a medley of vegetables make it an irresistible treat, fit for a superstar. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 7

Chicken tandoori: In recent interview, Khan said that egg whites, orange juice, tandoori chicken, and mutton are staple in his regular diet. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 7

Dal and rice: In response to a question on what makes him feel at ease, SRK said that rice and dal topped with raw onions is his go-to dish. (Image: Reuters). (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

Pizza: Khan's food journey takes a detour to Italy, where he confesses his love for a piping hot, cheesy pizza. His preferred toppings? Pepperoni and mushrooms, a classic combination that never fails to satisfy his taste buds. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

Espresso nero: SRK is a known fan of black coffee. On rare occasions, he would consume 30 glasses of water daily. But doesn't use any sugar in it. In fact, he once said that he travelled the world with his Nespresso machine. He elaborated that he becomes irritable or sleepy without his morning cup of coffee. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7

A spread of sushi King Khan really enjoys sushi. As a fast bite, it's one of his go-to options. According to him, fresh sushi can be one of his favorite meals. The sheer number of distinct variants has also stunned him. He has trouble deciding which option is the greatest at times. (Image: Vijay Anand)