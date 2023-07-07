CNBC TV18
Shah Rukh Khan's favourite food: Here's what the King of Bollywood loves to eat

By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 7, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's love for food transcends boundaries, just like his on-screen performances. Whether he's enjoying an extravagant meal at a five-star restaurant or relishing a humble street snack, his passion for food adds to his relatability and charm.

When it comes to food, Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, knows how to indulge in a variety of flavours and cuisines. From desi delights to international delicacies, SRK has a palate that knows no bounds. So, if you're curious about the favourite foods of the charismatic actor, here's a tantalising tour through the superstar's taste buds. (Image: Reuters)

Biryani: Aromatic, flavourful, and packed with spices, biryani holds a special place in King Khan's heart. He has professed his love for this quintessential Indian dish, claiming he could devour it every single day. The fragrant basmati rice, tender meat, and a medley of vegetables make it an irresistible treat, fit for a superstar. (Image: Shutterstock)

