In Pics: Inside UK-based Pret A Manger’s first coffee shop in India

SUMMARY UK-based popular coffee chain Pret A Manger is now in India! Opens first coffee shop in India in Mumbai’s BKC area.

Pret A Manger has forayed into India after it entered into a partnership with Reliance Brands last year. This also marks RBL’s foray into the food industry.

The first Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret’s London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 square feet and offers fresh on-the-go food and coffee.

UK-based Pret A Manger first opened in London in 1986, and the coffee chain currently has 550 shops globally across 9 markets including the UK, US, Europe, and Asia, offering organic coffee, sandwiches, salads and wraps freshly made each day.

Pret A Manger, which is set to take on the likes of Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and newer coffee chains like Blue Tokai, has coffees starting from Rs 230 and teas from Rs 220

Pret’s drinks menu offers a range of brews, and freshly brewed hot coffee options including the classic Espresso, Americano and Latte, along with a range of iced coffee options.

The new Pret shop will offer a range of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes and smoothie options. The company says all freshly made food will be hand prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen daily and never held over to the next day.

Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands said, "We are thrilled to be opening the first Pret A Manger shop in India. The freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and curiosity in processes define the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say - ensures the traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food.”

The second Pret Coffee shop will open within 15 days in Mumbai’s Palladium Mall. This will be followed by a third Pret Coffee Shop in Gururam’s Cyber Hub a month from now

At the time of the announcement of the master franchise partnership in June 2022, Reliance Brands said it will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs.