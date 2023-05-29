Sculptures of Malabar squirrel, earthworm and elephants grab eyeballs at Ooty fruit show

SUMMARY The 65th edition of the two-day annual fruit show took place this summer at Sim's Park in Coonoor, nestled in the Ooty hills. This event showcased the abundant variety of fruits found in the state, captivating visitors from far and wide. The park's entrance was adorned with decorative fruit arrangements, offering a warm welcome to all attendees.

Among the highlights of the show were exquisite fruit sculptures that added an extra gleam to the event.

These sculptures included a Malabar squirrel, an earthworm, pyramids, and two elephants inspired by the Oscar-winning documentary "Elephant Whisperer."

These impressive creations, crafted using a diverse range of fruits, captivated the attention of the visitors.

The grand opening ceremony, held on a Saturday, was graced by the presence of Ramachandran, the Tourism Minister of Tamil Nadu, and A. Raaja, a Member of Parliament. As for the entry tickets, adults were charged Rs. 50, while children had a reduced fee of Rs. 25, allowing everyone to partake in the fruit show's splendor.

One particular showstopper was a monumental pineapple sculpture made entirely out of pineapples. Additionally, the visitors applauded other fascinating fruit sculptures, including pyramids made from oranges, a Malabar squirrel crafted from green and black grapes, an earthworm composed of pomegranates, and a fruit basket brimming with mangoes, pineapples, jackfruits, and more.

Spectacular fish and butterfly sculptures made from various fruit varieties also garnered admiration.

Various vendors proudly displayed exotic fruits and vegetables grown in the Nilgiris District. They took the opportunity to educate the visitors about the remarkable qualities of these regional fruits. Furthermore, honey derived from rock bees was available for purchase, providing a delightful and flavorful treat.

To keep the visitors engaged, cultural activities were organised throughout the event. Kumar, one of the attendees, expressed his appreciation for the horticulture department's exceptional efforts in orchestrating the fruit show in Coonoor. He praised the visual feast provided by the fruits sourced from all corners of the state.

Kumar also marveled at the display of hill-grown fruits such as peaches, plums, pears, and passion fruit, along with indigenous wild fruits like hill fig, showcasing the rich fruit diversity of the hills.

Another visitor, Ankitha, hailing from North India, acknowledged the allure of Coonoor and the fruit show during the summer season. She commended the Summer Festival for its comprehensive exhibition, featuring roses, flowers, fruits, spices, vegetables, tea leaves, and much more. The festival has become synonymous with the scenic beauty and landscapes of the Nilgiris, attracting Ankitha whenever her schedule permits.

Coonoor and its fruit show have become an integral part of the summer experience in the hills. Over the years, this event has proven to be a magnet for summer tourists due to its captivating display of fruits from across the state, including hybrid varieties.