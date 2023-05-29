Sculptures of Malabar squirrel, earthworm and elephants grab eyeballs at Ooty fruit show

SUMMARY The 65th edition of the two-day annual fruit show took place this summer at Sim's Park in Coonoor, nestled in the Ooty hills. This event showcased the abundant variety of fruits found in the state, captivating visitors from far and wide. The park's entrance was adorned with decorative fruit arrangements, offering a warm welcome to all attendees.

Among the highlights of the show were exquisite fruit sculptures that added an extra gleam to the event.

These sculptures included a Malabar squirrel, an earthworm, pyramids, and two elephants inspired by the Oscar-winning documentary "Elephant Whisperer."