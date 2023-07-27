Nourish your mood with these foods that can boost your soul

SUMMARY Nourishing your body with these mood-boosting foods can make a significant impact on your emotional well-being. So, the next time you reach for a snack, consider choosing these wholesome options to uplift your spirits and enhance your overall mood.

Emotions and anxiety are far more complex than a simple reaction to a large box of Oreos. Recent studies have uncovered intriguing connections between our diet and our emotional well-being. Low blood sugar has been correlated with sadness, while good fats have shown promise in reducing stress. Swapping manufactured junk food for fresh vegetables and healthier alternatives can make a significant difference in how we feel emotionally. Read on to find out how certain foods can alter your mood. (Image: Shutterstock)

Indulge in dark chocolate to boost your mood: Rewarding oneself with dark chocolate isn't just a fluke; it has a scientific basis. The chemical blend of caffeine, theobromine, tyrosine, and tryptophan in chocolate contributes to its mood-boosting effects. For an extra antioxidant boost, opt for dark chocolate. (Image: Shutterstock)

Nourish your brain with nutty delights: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are excellent options for brain health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, they offer benefits for cognition and relaxation, making them a great addition to your diet. (Image: Shutterstock)

Toasted avocado can benefit the brain: Savouring avocado on toasted multigrain bread is not only delicious but also beneficial for your brain and mood. Avocado's nutritious fats play a role in promoting cognitive function and a positive disposition. (Image: Shutterstock)

Yoghurt and the gut-brain connection | You might have heard of the "gut-brain connection," and yogurt, along with other probiotic-rich foods, can be beneficial in maintaining a healthy microbiota. A healthy gut is linked to reduced feelings of sadness and anxiety, making yoghurt an excellent choice for overall well-being. (Image: Wiki commons)

Popcorn: A serotonin-boosting snack | Serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with happiness, finds a happy companion in popcorn. Loaded with the amino acid tryptophan, popcorn can contribute to the production of serotonin, enhancing your mood. (Image: AP)

Chickpeas: A powerhouse of mood-boosting nutrients | Chickpeas offer a rich supply of vitamin B6, protein, and magnesium, all of which play essential roles in promoting a positive mood. Vitamin B6 can aid in combating fatigue and nervousness, while protein supports the production of feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. (Image: Reuters)