CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsfood and drinks NewsNourish your mood with these foods that can boost your soul

Nourish your mood with these foods that can boost your soul

Nourish your mood with these foods that can boost your soul
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 27, 2023 2:01:01 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nourishing your body with these mood-boosting foods can make a significant impact on your emotional well-being. So, the next time you reach for a snack, consider choosing these wholesome options to uplift your spirits and enhance your overall mood.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7

Emotions and anxiety are far more complex than a simple reaction to a large box of Oreos. Recent studies have uncovered intriguing connections between our diet and our emotional well-being. Low blood sugar has been correlated with sadness, while good fats have shown promise in reducing stress. Swapping manufactured junk food for fresh vegetables and healthier alternatives can make a significant difference in how we feel emotionally. Read on to find out how certain foods can alter your mood. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chocolates pose threat to environment. How are they supposed to be 'eco-friendly'?
Image count2 / 7

Indulge in dark chocolate to boost your mood: Rewarding oneself with dark chocolate isn't just a fluke; it has a scientific basis. The chemical blend of caffeine, theobromine, tyrosine, and tryptophan in chocolate contributes to its mood-boosting effects. For an extra antioxidant boost, opt for dark chocolate. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7

Nourish your brain with nutty delights: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are excellent options for brain health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, they offer benefits for cognition and relaxation, making them a great addition to your diet. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 7

Toasted avocado can benefit the brain: Savouring avocado on toasted multigrain bread is not only delicious but also beneficial for your brain and mood. Avocado's nutritious fats play a role in promoting cognitive function and a positive disposition. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 7

Yoghurt and the gut-brain connection | You might have heard of the "gut-brain connection," and yogurt, along with other probiotic-rich foods, can be beneficial in maintaining a healthy microbiota. A healthy gut is linked to reduced feelings of sadness and anxiety, making yoghurt an excellent choice for overall well-being. (Image: Wiki commons)

Avengers Endgame
Image count6 / 7

Popcorn: A serotonin-boosting snack | Serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with happiness, finds a happy companion in popcorn. Loaded with the amino acid tryptophan, popcorn can contribute to the production of serotonin, enhancing your mood. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 7

Chickpeas: A powerhouse of mood-boosting nutrients | Chickpeas offer a rich supply of vitamin B6, protein, and magnesium, all of which play essential roles in promoting a positive mood. Vitamin B6 can aid in combating fatigue and nervousness, while protein supports the production of feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X