Nagpur-style mutton biryani recipe: Try it once and you won't be disappointed

Mutton biryani is an exquisite Indian dish that combines tender pieces of goat meat with fragrant spices and basmati rice. But there is one unique style of preparing, which one can find only in the central Indian city of Nagpur. This mutton biryani recipe is a culinary masterpiece. If you start from scratch, you'll be able to complete preparing this dish within two-three hours. But the twist is that this flavourful amalgamation of marinated mutton, aromatic spices, and perfectly cooked rice makes this dish a cherished favorite that you could prepare for gatherings and celebrations. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

Here's the recipe of the Nagpur-style mutton biryani I recently prepared. To start with, I'd like to quote my aunt. She always said, "Cooking starts with buying the right ingredients". Hence, I always handpick everything I use to cook from the local market or grocery store. For example, I purchase the entire leg piece of the goat, picked some chops and a couple of extra shanks of the same goat. Overall, the meat should weigh a little over 1 kg. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

Here are the ingredients you'll need to prepare this biryani. But before that let me highlight that you would not need tomatoes, potatoes, turmeric, red chili powder or water. You would need water to only soak the rice. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

Ensure all ingredients are fresh. You'll need around 1 kg 250 grams mutton, 250 grams sour curd (yogurt), 100 grams of ginger, 100 grams garlic cloves, 150 grams green chilies (or as per taste), 100 grams fresh mint leave, three-four bay leaves, around 12 pods of clove, 12 pods of green cardamom, three small cinnamon sticks, 12 pepper pods, two spoons of homemade garam masala, 100 grams clarified butter, 500 grams of good quality basmati rice, a pinch of saffron and half cup of milk. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

How to prepare Nagpur-style Biryani: Marinating the Mutton: Begin by marinating the mutton to infuse it with flavours. In a bowl, combine 250 grams of curd, 200 grams of ginger-garlic paste, add crushed or whole green chillies as per taste (I use 8-10 chillies, as I like the biryani spicy (the curd, reduces the spice of the chillies), add fresh coriander leaves, chopped mint leave, two spoons of homemade garam masala and salt as per taste. Mix these ingredients well. Add the mutton pieces to the marinade and ensure they are evenly coated. Let this mixture marinate for at least two-three hours, or overnight, in the refrigerator. This step ensures the mutton becomes tender and all the juicy flavours get soaked by the meat. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

Cooking the Mutton: In a large aluminum bowl, heat 50 grams of clarified butter or ghee over medium heat and add the dry roasted whole spices like to the bowl. Allow these spices to release their aromatic flavours. Add the marinated mutton, including the remainder of the marinade to the bowl. Allow it to cook on low heat. Stir and keep sauteing it until it starts to boil or leave water. The marinade will infuse the meat with a rich blend of flavours. Remember that you do not need to cook the meat completely. Slow cook it until it's almost 75 percent ready to eat. You can check it by using a spatula and gently try to dig into a couple of pieces. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

Preparing the Rice: Wash 500 grams of Basmati rice in running water thrice. Drain the water and leave it for around 20 mins in a little bit of water to soak in. This soaking process ensures that the rice grains cook uniformly and maintain their distinct aroma. Once soaked, drain the rice and set it aside. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dry roast the spices: Add a selection of whole spices like bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom to a bowl and allow it to dry roast on low heat for two to three minutes, or until it starts to release some oil. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

Layer the soaked rice on top of the mutton | There will be ample water in the mutton, given the curd and water released from the mutton. Carefully spread the rice on top of the mutton. Do not shake up the rice, as it has been soaked and will be brittle and would break. After you've spread the rice on the mutton. It’s time to cover it. I used a couple of tricks to ensure the rice cooks well along with the mutton. Number one is that I use a flat base pan and place the biryani dish on top of the pan, on low heat. I cover the vessel with its cover and place another flat base vessel on top of the biryani after filling it with water. Allow the biryani and rice to cook in the steam on low heat for approximately 10 mins. The drop a pinch of saffron in half a cup of warm milk. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18) (Image: Shutterstock)

Once the water in the biryani has dried up, your kitchen would be filled with a heavenly aroma. Carefully remove the lid and pour warm milk with saffron over the biryni. Top the dish with a little bit of fried onions. Turn the gas off and vola. After a 10-minute wait. Your biryani is ready to eat. You can savour it with some finely chopped salads and curd, or simply dig in and enjoy. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)