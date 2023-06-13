Monsoon arrives: 8 healthy teas you must try this season

SUMMARY Before you embark on this tea journey, remember to select high-quality tea leaves or tea bags to ensure the best flavour and maximum health benefits.

As the rains grace us with their presence, there's nothing quite as comforting as a warm cup of tea. Tea not only offers solace during gloomy weather, but provides a host of health benefits. With an array of options available, we have curated a list of eight healthy teas that you should try during monsoon. (Image: PTI)

1. Ginger Tea: Known for its soothing properties, ginger tea is a popular choice during the rainy season. It aids digestion, relieves nausea, and boosts immunity. The zingy and aromatic flavour of ginger adds a delightful twist to your cup of tea, making it the perfect companion for a cozy evening indoors. (Image: Reuters)

2. Chamomile Tea: If you're seeking relaxation and tranquility, chamomile tea is the ideal choice. This herbal tea is renowned for its calming effects, helps reduce anxiety and promotes better sleep. Sipping on a cup of chamomile tea while listening to the pitter-patter of raindrops can create a serene and peaceful atmosphere. (Image: Reuters)

3. Peppermint Tea: Refreshing and invigorating, peppermint tea is a fantastic choice to uplift your spirits on a damp monsoon day. It aids digestion, relieves bloating, and offers a cooling sensation. The soothing aroma and menthol flavours of peppermint provide a pleasant and rejuvenating experience. (Image: Reuters)

4. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea: Tulsi tea, derived from the sacred basil plant, is a powerhouse of health benefits. It strengthens the immune system, reduces stress, and improves respiratory health. The aromatic and slightly spicy flavour of tulsi adds a unique twist to your tea, making it a must-try during monsoon. (Image: Reuters)

5. Green Tea: A perennial favorite, green tea is packed with antioxidants that boost immunity and aid in weight management. Its light and delicate flavour make it a versatile choice, whether you prefer it plain or with a hint of lemon and honey. Sipping on a cup of green tea while enjoying the monsoon can make it a great experience. (Image: Reuters)

6. Hibiscus Tea: With its vibrant red color and tangy flavour, hibiscus tea is a delightful option during mornings in monsoon. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which promote heart health and boost the immune system. Hibiscus tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, allowing you to relish its refreshing taste throughout the day. (Image: Reuters)

7. Lemongrass Tea: Known for its distinct citrusy aroma, lemongrass tea offers a host of health benefits. It aids in digestion, detoxifies the body, and helps alleviate anxiety. The zesty and refreshing flavour of lemongrass can provide some much-needed energy to boost you on a rainy day. (Image: Reuters)

8. Cinnamon Tea: The warm and comforting aroma of cinnamon makes the tea a perfect companion during monsoon. Cinnamon tea helps regulate blood sugar levels, boosts metabolism and has anti-inflammatory properties. Adding a touch of honey to your cinnamon tea can enhance its sweetness and provide additional health benefits. (Image: Reuters)