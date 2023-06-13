Monsoon arrives: 8 healthy teas you must try this season

SUMMARY Before you embark on this tea journey, remember to select high-quality tea leaves or tea bags to ensure the best flavour and maximum health benefits.

As the rains grace us with their presence, there's nothing quite as comforting as a warm cup of tea. Tea not only offers solace during gloomy weather, but provides a host of health benefits. With an array of options available, we have curated a list of eight healthy teas that you should try during monsoon. (Image: PTI)

1. Ginger Tea: Known for its soothing properties, ginger tea is a popular choice during the rainy season. It aids digestion, relieves nausea, and boosts immunity. The zingy and aromatic flavour of ginger adds a delightful twist to your cup of tea, making it the perfect companion for a cozy evening indoors. (Image: Reuters)