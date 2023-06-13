CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMonsoon arrives: 8 healthy teas you must try this season News

Monsoon arrives: 8 healthy teas you must try this season

Monsoon arrives: 8 healthy teas you must try this season
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 13, 2023 5:34:15 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Before you embark on this tea journey, remember to select high-quality tea leaves or tea bags to ensure the best flavour and maximum health benefits.

Weather update today: From Delhi to Tamil Nadu — check rain, heatwave and dust storm alerts here
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

As the rains grace us with their presence, there's nothing quite as comforting as a warm cup of tea. Tea not only offers solace during gloomy weather, but provides a host of health benefits. With an array of options available, we have curated a list of eight healthy teas that you should try during monsoon. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

1. Ginger Tea: Known for its soothing properties, ginger tea is a popular choice during the rainy season. It aids digestion, relieves nausea, and boosts immunity. The zingy and aromatic flavour of ginger adds a delightful twist to your cup of tea, making it the perfect companion for a cozy evening indoors. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X