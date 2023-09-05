1 / 12

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated every year on Lord Krishna’s birthday. Janmashtami festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. It’s believed that Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi in Rohini Nakshatra. This year the festival will be celebrated for two days on September 6 and September 7. According to Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will start at 15:37 pm on September 6 and end at 4:14 pm on September 7. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most common practices during Janmashtami is fasting, a way for devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. During fasting, devotees avoid many food items. Only Satvik Prasad is offered to Lord Krishna along with fruits, milk, curd and a variety of sweets. Here are 10 dishes you can prepare this Janmashtami to offer to Lord Krishna. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kuttu ka Paratha with Suran ki Sabzi | Enjoy a delicious combination of parathas paired with dahi suran sabzi – a curry made from elephant foot yam and curd. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rajgira Paratha with Vrat ke Aloo | These soft parathas are crafted from amaranth flour and paired with a delectable vrat ki aloo sabzi, offering a wholesome and satisfying meal. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sabudana Thalipeeth | Made from soaked tapioca pearls, boiled mashed potatoes, peanuts, green chillies and cilantro, this thalipeeth is a delightful option, especially when served with farali chutney. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kaddu ki Sabzi | This sweet and sour pumpkin recipe is a simple yet flavourful dish made with yellow pumpkin, whole spices and herbs, all without the use of onions and garlic. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Dahi Aloo with Singhare ki Poori | Vratwale dahi aloo pairs perfectly with puffed puris made from singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour), making it a scrumptious choice for your fasting menu. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kheer | Kheer is prepared on almost all festive days in Indian households and it’s a good choice for prasad on Janmashtami. It is made by simmering milk, sugar or jaggery, and rice. Ghee and dry fruits are added to enhance flavour. (Image: Shutterstock)

Maakhan Mishri | A traditional offering to Lord Krishna, Maakhan Mishri combines fresh white butter with coarse sugar cubes (Mishri) and is also distributed as Prasad. (Image: YouTube)

Shrikhand | Catering to Lord Krishna's fondness for milk products, Shrikhand is a delightful preparation made from strained curds with added sugar and flavours. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ghiya Halwa / Lauki ka Halwa | Ghiya Halwa transforms the humble Bottle Gourd into a heavenly dessert, making it a unique and delectable choice for Janmashtami celebrations. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

