Introduce these 7 superfoods in your diet to make the body and mind stronger

SUMMARY Incorporating superfoods in your diet will not be a challenge, instead it'll be an opportunity to nourish your body and enhance your well-being. Get creative, explore different options, and enjoy the benefits of these nutrient-packed ingredients.

Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that offer a multitude of health benefits. Adding them to your daily diet can boost your overall nutrition and support your well-being. If you're looking for creative ways to incorporate superfoods, both savory and sweet, into your meals, we've got you covered. Here are some innovative ideas to get you started. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Chia Seeds: Sprinkle chia seeds onto your oatmeal or yogurt for an extra nutritional punch. Rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein, these tiny seeds can promote satiety and improve gut health. (Image: Reuters)