Not lassi, chai or filter coffee... this is India's most-popular drink

When it comes to Indian cuisine, the focus is almost always on the food. But, Indian beverages are just as important! For a majority of Indians, the day cannot begin without a hot cup of chai or coffee. In fact, there’s a drink to match every climate and mood in India. Tasteatlas has released a list of the 10 most popular beverages in the country. Spoiler alert: Four of these drinks are different versions of the same delicacy! Read on to learn more.

10. Salted Lassi: North India and Lassi are an unbreakable duo. A meal is incomplete without this thick mixture of curd and water. Whether you want it sweet, salty or fruity, there’s a lassi to match every palate. Coming in at number 10 on this list is the salted lassi. It’s a savoury drink made of thick curd, salt, and jeera powder that’s slightly diluted with water. Traditionally served in a kulhar or kulhad, lassi is known for several health benefits. It helps improve digestion, lowers body temperature, improves bone health, and strengthens the immune system. (Image: Freepik)

9. Feni: Produced exclusively in Goa, Feni is an alcoholic drink made of fermented cashews or coconuts. Feni dates back over 400 years and was originally produced by the local Kunbis, an indigenous community of Goa. Cashew feni has a fruity and floral flavour, while coconut feni is more earthy and nutty in taste. You can consume Feni neat or mix it with water, soda or fruit juices. Additionally, Feni is believed to have antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It is often used to treat colds, coughs, and fevers. (Image: Tasteatlas)

8. Assam Tea: Number 8 on the list is the world-famous Assam tea. It has a rich, deep amber colour and is known for its smooth malty flavour. Assam tea is considered to be the perfect tea to wake up to thanks to its strong flavour and rich tea. The distinctive second-flush orthodox Assam tea is among the choicest teas in the world. Grown on rolling plains, the region’s rich loamy soil, unique climate, and liberal rainfall help craft the intricate tea leaves. (Image: Reuters)

7. Sweet Lassi: When you hear the word ‘lassi’, you think of the popular sweet lassi. Made with a generous amount of sugar in addition to the thick curd and water, sweet lassi makes for a delicious treat that leaves you with a really long sugar high. If you browse through food reels on Instagram, then you’ve surely come across vendors churning this tasty treat in matkas with lots of ice. Add some malai to the top of your glass and you have a treat that’s hard to beat. (Image: Unsplash)

6. Masala Chai: Shockingly, masala chai only features at number 6 on Tasteatlas’ list. For a country that’s obsessed with tea, it’s a pretty low ranking, right? Whether it’s morning, afternoon, evening, or night, India is obsessed with chai. You’ll find several tea stalls at every nook and corner of the neighbourhood. Made with sweetened black tea and milk spiced with cardamom, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and peppercorns, masala chai is a favourite beverage of Indians. (Image: Unsplash)

5. South Indian Coffee: Coffee is a beverage, and filter coffee is an emotion. South India is known for the most delicious filter coffee. What makes it so different from regular coffee is the inclusion of chicory in the coffee grind. The resulting concoction is sweet, strong, frothy, and hot. The delicious coffee is served in a traditional tumbler along with saucers known as davaras. The coffee is poured from the davara to the tumbler (and vice versa) multiple times to aerate the mixture before it is served. So, its spot at number 5 is no surprise. (Image: Reuters)

4. Mango Lassi: Coming in at number 4 yet again is the humble lassi but in mango form. An Indian summer is incomplete without mangoes! The king of fruits makes its appearance every summer in a variety of different forms. Meals are incomplete without the mango and your thirst can only be quenched with the famous aamras. So, what do you get when you mix mangoes and lassi? A drink that makes you go “Mmmmm….” for a long time. Since lassi is the most popular drink during summer and the presence of sweet mangoes is limited to this season, mango lassi is in high demand due to its scarcity premium. Delicious, refreshing, and filling. Yum!

3. Darjeeling Tea: Yet another iconic tea that’s known across the globe, Darjeeling tea is revered by tea lovers for its unique flavour and golden colour. It has a fruity aroma, floral undertones, and tastes sweet. Darjeeling tea is also known as ‘the champagne of teas’ and can only be grown in the Darjeeling region. It is also among the most expensive teas in the world. Rare blends can retail for up to $200 per kilo. Therefore, it’s no surprise that it features in the top 3! (Image: Unsplash)

2. Lassi: At number 2, we once again have the humble lassi. It’s no surprise since lassi is pure comfort. Whether you like it sweet or salty, there’s a type of lassi for you! Drink up your tall glass of cool lassi topped with delicious malai on top and stop to admire your cute lassi moustache as a bonus. Whether it’s Mumbai or Delhi, Bengaluru or Kolkata, you’ll find a good lassi anywhere in the country. But, if you want the OG lassi, you need to take a trip to Punjab. Don’t forget to gorge on a few parathas along with the lassi.

