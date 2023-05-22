English
Gujarat's vibrant food culture: Explore these unique local markets to tantalise your taste buds
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 22, 2023 7:40:33 PM IST (Updated)

The best way to experience the sensory delights of Gujarat's local markets is to lose yourself in their vibrant colours. You'll be amazed with the aroma of the spices and freshly cooked delicacies that fill up the air. Let's take a look at the local markets you must visit to experience delicious Gujarati cuisine.

The western state of Gujarat in India has a vibrant food culture, unlike any other place on the planet. The best way to experience the sensory delights of Gujarat's local markets is to lose yourself in the vibrant colours of the bustling local markets. You'll be amazed with the aromatic spices and freshly cooked delicacies that fill up the air. Let's take a look at the local markets you must visit to experience delicious Gujarati cuisine. (Image: Reuters)

1. Ahmedabad's Manek Chowk: Dive into the bustling chaos of Manek Chowk, a vibrant food market that entices with its aromatic street food delights. Indulge in mouthwatering delicacies like Kathiawadi dhokla and Makai na Bharta as the lively atmosphere envelops you. (Image: Reuters). Note* All images are for representational purpose only.

