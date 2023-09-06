G20 Summit in Delhi: These millet dishes likely to be on world leaders platter

1 / 9

When the world leaders gather in Delhi for the 18th G20 Summit, they will be treated to an array of fusion cuisines, many of them millet-based, to commemorate the International Year of Millets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has been a vociferous supporter of millets, campaigning to get ‘shree anna’ back on the plate. (Image: Shutterstock)

What Are Millets | Millets are cereal grains that belong to the Poaceae family, commonly known as the grass family. Also known as 'coarse grains' millets are a repository of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. (Image: Shutterstock)

Know Your Millets | Although all millet varieties belong to the Poaceae family, they differ in color, appearance, and species. They include Jowar (sorghum), Ragi (finger millet), Korra (foxtail millet), Arke (kodo millet), Sama (little millet), Bajra (pearl millet), Chena/barr (proso millet), and Sanwa (barnyard millet).

Rice vs Wheat vs Millets | Rice, wheat, and millets are staple grains with varying nutritional profiles. Rice is rich in carbohydrates but lacks significant fiber, protein, and minerals. Wheat offers a balance, providing fiber, protein, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Millets, however, outshine both with high fiber, protein, and mineral content, making them a nutritious choice for a balanced diet.

Millets On World Leaders' Platter Millet cuisine has been a consistent feature of every G20 summit event in India. Some of the popular millet dishes that will reportedly be served to the world leaders during the final G20 event in Delhi include Ragi Ladoo, Barley Kheer, Ragi Barfi, and Ragi Dosa. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ragi Ladoo | Ragi ladoos, made from nutrient-rich finger millet, jaggery and ghee are tasty and nutritious. Packed with calcium, iron, and fiber, they aid digestion, boost energy, and support overall well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)

Barley Kheer | Barley kheer, is a creamy Indian dessert, that combines taste with health. Made from soaked barley, milk, jaggery, and ghee it is loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It aids digestion, regulates blood sugar, and supports weight management. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ragi Barfi | Ragi barfi, is a delightful Indian dessert, made from ragi flour, jaggery, almong, milk and ghee. It offers both flavor and nourishment. (Image: Shutterstock)

