G20 Summit: 10 must-try street foods in Delhi

If D stands for Delhi, it stands for delicious food too! India’s capital and lip-smacking food are synonymous with each other. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that ahead of the 18th G20 summit between September 9-10, hotels and restaurants are putting their best foot (d) forward to ensure delegates can feast on some of the best street food the city has to offer. We’ve compiled a list of 10 street foods you should not miss in Delhi during the upcoming summit.

1. Chole Bhature: There are certain places that are known for certain iconic foods. Not having them when present in the city is blasphemy. Chole Bhature in Delhi is one such dish. There is something different about Delhi’s Chole Bhature even though you may find them in other cities as well. You can feast on some heavenly Chole Bhature at Giani’s di Hatti in Chandni Chowk, Roshan’s at Karol Bagh, and Sita Ram at Paharganj. And, these are just the tip of the iceberg, or should we say the outer crust of the Bhatura. (Image: GolGappa Girl)

2. Golgappe: If Mumbai has Pani Puri, Delhi has Golgappe. There’s something so refreshing about this one-bite treat that you return over and over for a slice of heaven. Not to mention, we all look forward to the sukka puri at the end; sneakily requesting another. If you’re in Delhi, you shouldn’t miss out on Golgappe at the local markets in Chandni Chowk, Rajouri Garden and Lajpat Nagar Market. (Image: Pixabay)

3. Kebabs: Shami Kebab, Galouti Kebab, and Kakori Kebab are just three of the several varieties of delicious kebabs you can gorge on in Delhi. Juicy meat smoked to perfection over hot coals just melts in your mouth (we know your mouth is already watering). Don’t forget to visit Karim’s, Khan Chacha ke Kebabs, Chawla’s at Tilak Nagar, and Al Kakori at Vasant Place Market for some delectable kebabs. (Image: Pixabay)

4. Paranthas: What’s more iconic than Paranthe Wali Galli in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk? Whether you’re looking for aloo paranthas, gobi paranthas, mooli paranthas, laccha paranthas, or paneer paranthas, the options are endless. While gorging on paranthas at Paranthe Wali Galli, don’t forget to also visit Kakke di Hatti and Moolchand ke Parathe. (Image: Pexels)

5. Kachori: This eternal classic is also a popular breakfast dish in Delhi. A crispy fried dough that’s stuffed with various fillings including yoghurt, potato, moong dal and more, kachoris are extremely filling (pun intended). Get your hands on this treat at Fateh ki Kachori, Baba Nagpal Corner, Sharma Kachoriwala, and Nagpal Di Hatti, among others. (Image: Unsplash)

6. Momos: When you think of Delhi street food, we’re sure that momos come to mind almost immediately. These stuffed dumplings are steamed, pan-fried, or deep-fried before being served with a lip-smacking red chutney. Every nook and corner of Delhi has a momo stand, and it’s a crime to not have momos while in Delhi. So, make your way to Bungalow Road and Kamla Nagar for some delicious momos. (Image: Pexels)

7. Chole Samose: Samosa: great. Chole: great. Chole Samose: mindblowing! Delhiites love to have Chole Samose for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Anytime is Chole Samose time! Try out this delectable treat at Aggarwal’s, Crispy Tokri, Annapurna Sweets, and Tilak Munjal. (Image: Home Chef Arsha)

8. Dahi Bhalle: Cooling, filling, flavourful: you run out of superlatives to describe this dish. Soaked dal vadas are covered in a thick heap of sweet yoghurt followed by red and green chutneys before being sprinkled with a generous heap of masalas. There’s nothing better on a hot, humid day to keep you running. Get your hands on some Dahi Bhalle at Natraj, Atul Chaat Bhandar, and Haldiram’s. (Image: Vinit Jain)

9. Daulat ki chaat: A magical concoction that’s only available in Chandni Chowk during the winters, Daulat ki chaat is light-as-air and melts in your mouth. Made with milk and cream, this sweet dessert is topped with kesar, khoya, and nuts. The trip to Old Delhi for this treat might be taxing, but it’s worth it just for the flavour. So, don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this iconic treat. (Image: The Grub Society)

