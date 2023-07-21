From biryani to khichdi: These Indian rice dishes will surprise and delight every foodie

CNBC TV18
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 21, 2023 11:55:20 AM IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    As you traverse through the India's rice delicacies, you'll uncover the magic of flavours and heritage that elevate rice from a mere grain to a culinary treasure.

    Rice is a staple in almost every Indian's diet and a variety of dishes grace tables, whether it be for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Rice embraces flavours of savouries and sweets, rice dishes are a cherished part of our culinary heritage. Embark on a journey to savour six of India's most beloved rice delights, each offering a unique taste and experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Chicken Biryani: The age-old debate of veg Biryani versus chicken Biryani continues, but we cannot deny the allure of tender meat infused with aromatic spices in this non-vegetarian delight. Whether it's the regal Lucknowi or the fiery Hyderabadi Biryani, each version is a culinary masterpiece unlike any other. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Curd Rice: In the southern regions of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Curd Rice reigns as the quintessential comfort meal. A symphony of flavors comes alive as rice and yogurt blend harmoniously with green chilies, ginger, curry leaves, and mustard seeds. The addition of vegetables, like carrots, calabash, cucumbers, and even almonds, grapes, or pineapple, elevates this vegetarian delight to new heights. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Jeera Rice: Simple yet divine, Jeera (Cumin) rice is a popular Indian favorite that pairs the nutty fragrance of basmati rice with sautéed cumin seeds in ghee. Onions, chili peppers, ginger, garlic, mint, or coriander further enrich this delightful dish. It can be served with a curry or can be consumed as a standalone meal or as a perfect accompaniment with various Indian cuisines. (Image: Reuters)

    Pulao: Embark on a flavourful journey with Pulao, the one-pot wonder that offers a delightful array of variations such as Veg Pulao, Matar Pulao, Kashmiri Pulao, Chicken Pulao, saffron pulao, which is best to taste with mutton on the side. Made with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices, Pulao is a versatile dish perfect for celebrations or a leisurely day. (Image: Reuters)

    Khichdi: A true gem among rice recipes, Khichdi not only delights the taste buds, but promotes good health. Simple yet flavorful, this wholesome meal of rice and lentils, such as moong, is a go-to comfort food. Ideal for those feeling under the weather, Khichdi soothes the soul and promotes healthy digestion. (Image: Reuters)

    Kheer: Step into the realm of sweet indulgence with Kheer, the beloved milk and rice dessert cherished on special occasions and nostalgic days. This traditional Indian delicacy features long strands of rice cooked in milk, adorned with delightful dried fruits like almonds, cashews, and coconut, whisking you away to memories of home-cooked goodness. (Image: Shutterstock)

    X