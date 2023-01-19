Experience the world on a plate: Sumptuous dishes every Indian must try

SUMMARY We hope to inspire your taste buds and try some new and exciting dishes from around the world. There is a flavour for every palate and food for every flavour. Why not take the opportunity to embark on a culinary adventure and discover some new favorite foods. The world of food is vast, and the flavors are waiting to be tasted.

Are you looking to spice up your meals and try something new? This article will introduce you to a plethora of exquisite foods from various cultures worldwide. From aromatic Indian curries to hearty Chinese dumplings, there is a flavor for every taste bud. Come together as we embark on a culinary journey and uncover new global cuisine. (image: Reuters)

Sushi: Sushi is a popular Japanese dish that consists of vinegared rice served with raw fish, tofu, egg, vegetables, or other ingredients. It is typically served in small, bite-sized pieces and is often accompanied by soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger for dipping. Sushi is known for its intricate presentation and attention to detail and is often considered a work of art. (Image: Vijay Anand)

Pad Thai: Pad Thai is a delicious Thai dish with thin rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, shrimp, and tamarind-based sauce. Pad Thai is traditionally served as a street food in Thailand, but it has become popular worldwide. The dish is believed to have originated in the late 1930s. It was used to promote nationalism and boost morale during economic hardship in Thailand. (Image: Shutterstock)

Falafel: Falafel is a delicious and popular Middle Eastern dish. It is made from ground chickpeas or fava beans and is often served in a pita or wrapped with vegetables and sauce. It is typical street food in many countries in the Middle East. It can be found at many Middle Eastern restaurants and food trucks worldwide. We challenge you to control the urge for this one! (Image: Reuters)

Peking Duck: Peking Duck is a popular Chinese dish made with roast duck with crispy, thin skin and savory meat and is enjoyed globally. Peking Duck has a delicate flavor and is known for its crisp, flavorful skin, and it is believed to have originated in Beijing during the Ming Dynasty. (Image: Reuters)

Paella: Paella is a delicious and traditional Spanish dish made with rice cooked with seafood, chicken, and vegetables and seasoned with saffron and other spices. It is often served with a side of aioli and garlicky mayonnaise and is enjoyed as a communal dish. Paella originated in Valencia, Spain, and is now enjoyed worldwide.

Poutine: You have heard of the famous French croissant or the ratatouille. However, we suggest you put Poutine in your order too. Poutine is a delicious and popular dish from Canada that is made with French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. It originated in the province of Quebec in the 1950s and has since become a beloved national dish.

Churros: Churros are a traditional, tasty fried dough pastry served with a chocolate dipping sauce that is popular in Spain and Latin America. Churros have a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior and are enjoyed by people of all ages. They have become a popular treat worldwide and can be found at many fairs, carnivals, and festivals.

Ceviche: A traditional dish that originated in the coastal regions of South America, particularly in Peru. Ceviche consists of raw fish marinated in citrus juices such as lemon or lime and often includes onions, cilantro, and chili peppers. Ceviche has recently gained popularity worldwide due to its refreshing and flavorful taste and reputation as a healthier alternative to cooked fish dishes.

Pho: Pho is a delicious and popular Vietnamese soup made with rice noodles, herbs, and either meat or tofu in a savory broth. It is a traditional dish in Vietnam, originating from the early 20th century. Pho is often served as a hearty and comforting meal, making your trip to Vietnam worthwhile! (Image: Reuters)

Marzipan: Marzipan is a sweet confection that contains almonds, sugar, and water. It is a Middle Eastern dish but has been popular in Europe for centuries. This versatile treat is often used as a decorative element on cakes and pastries and can also be molded and painted to create marzipan fruit or other decorative items. Its sweet, nutty flavor makes it popular in many countries globally. (Image: Reuters)

Empanadas: Empanadas are a tasty and popular dish from Latin America that is made with a pastry dough stuffed with various fillings such as meat, cheese, and vegetables. They are often devoured as a snack or appetizer and are popular at street food stalls and restaurants in Latin America. Empanadas are known for their crispy, golden exterior and flavorful fillings, and people of all ages enjoy them. (Image: Reuters)

Bagels: Bagels are round, chewy pieces of bread that can be served toasted with spreads like cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter or used as a sandwich base. They are a popular breakfast or snack food worldwide and can also be served plain or with savory toppings like lox, tomato, and red onion. This mouth-watering dish deserves your try!

Baba GanoushIt is a Middle Eastern dip made with roasted eggplant, tahini, and spices. Levantine cuisine is the origin of the famous eggplant dish Baba Ghanoush where it initially emerged. It is typically offered as an appetizer. This Middle Eastern relish has already attracted millions of fans far and wide, and yours truly is just one of them! (Image: Shutter stock)

Ratatouille: A traditional French Provençal dish made of stewed vegetables, including tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and onions. People believe its origin to be in Nice. People usually serve it as a side dish or over pasta or rice. Ratatouille has gained global popularity in recent years due to its tasty and healthy flavor and versatility as a vegetarian main dish.

Carbonara: Carbonara is a classic Italian pasta dish with eggs, bacon or pancetta, cheese, and black pepper. It is believed to have originated in Rome and was named after the Italian word for "charcoal workers," as it was a popular dish among them. Carbonara is now widely enjoyed worldwide for its rich, savory flavor and is usually made with spaghetti or another long, thin pasta.

Dim Sum: It is a Chinese dish featuring small bite-sized servings of various foods, such as dumplings, buns, and rice noodle rolls served in small steamer baskets or on small plates. Dim sum is now consumed across China and the rest of the world. However, the dishes originated in Guangdong in southern China before finally being introduced to Hong Kong. These dumplings should be on your to-eat list the next time you visit China.