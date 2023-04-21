Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Delicious Eid recipes to try and enjoy with your loved ones

SUMMARY Eid-ul-Fitr literally means the festival of breaking the fast. As the day marks the grand feast after daily fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan, food plays a significant role in the Eid celebrations.

1 / 12

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important Islamic festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a time for Muslims around the world to come together and celebrate with family and friends. The festival is characterised by prayers, feasting, distribution of gifts and charity work. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 12

It is the day when families come together to enjoy delicious traditional meals. The precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies each year depending on the sighting of the new moon. This year Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22 in India. Here are some recipes that you can try at home on Eid to make the occasion even more special. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 12

Biryani | Biryani is a popular dish that is typically made with basmati rice, meat, and a variety of aromatic spices. The dish is cooked in layers, with the meat at the bottom and the rice on top. It is then garnished with fried onions, coriander, mint leaves and dry fruits. Biryani is a must-have dish on Eid, and it is sure to impress your guests. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 12

Haleem | Haleem is a thick stew made with meat, lentils, and wheat. The dish is slow-cooked for several hours, which gives it a unique texture and flavour. It is traditionally served with garnishes such as fried onions, fresh coriander, and lemon wedges. Haleem is a comforting dish that is perfect for Eid. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 12

Sheer Khurma | Sheer Khurma is a sweet dish that is made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and a variety of nuts and dry fruits. It is a traditional Eid dessert that is typically served after the Eid prayer. Sheer Khurma is a rich and creamy dessert that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 12

Kebabs | Kebabs are a popular appetiser that is perfect for Eid. There are many different types of kebabs, prepared with chicken, beef, and lamb. The meat is marinated in a variety of spices and then grilled or shallow fried until tender. Kebabs are typically served with mint and coriander chutney. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 12

Kadai Chicken | Kadai Chicken is a spicy and flavourful chicken dish that is made with tomatoes, ginger, garlic and a variety of aromatic spices. The dish is typically served with naan or rice and is a popular main course on Eid. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 12

Mutton Korma | Mutton Korma is a royal curry infused with rich spices and a blend of succulent meat that is a delight to the taste buds. This Eid special dish is perfect for your main course and will leave your guests wanting more. The mutton is cooked until it's tender and juicy, and the blend of spices will leave your senses tingling with excitement. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 12

Samosas | Samosas are a popular snack that is perfect for Eid. They are typically filled with spiced potatoes and peas and then deep-fried until crispy. Samosas are typically served with mint chutney and are a favourite among both kids and adults. Chicken and mutton samosas are also prepared on Eid. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 12

Jalebi | Jalebi is a sweet dessert that is made with a batter of fermented flour and sugar syrup. The batter is deep-fried until crispy, and then it is soaked in sugar syrup. Jalebi is a popular dessert on Eid, and it is typically served with rabri. (Image: Shutterstock)

11 / 12

Fruit Chaat | Fruit chaat is a refreshing and healthy dessert that is perfect for Eid. It is made with a variety of fresh fruits such as mangoes, apples, and bananas. The fruits are then mixed with chaat masala and lemon juice, which gives them a unique tangy flavour. (Image: Shutterstock)

12 / 12

Kheer | Kheer is a traditional rice pudding that is made with milk, sugar, and a variety of dry fruits. It can be served both hot and cold. Kheer is a comforting dessert which can satisfy the taste buds of all on Eid. (Image: Shutterstock)