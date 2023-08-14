Celebrate Independence Day with these 10 mouth-watering delicacies from India

SUMMARY India is a land of flavours, where every region has its distinctive dishes and delicacies. From sweet to savory, from spicy to tangy, there is something for everyone’s taste buds in this vast country. Here are 10 delicacies from India that you can savor this Independence Day.

Independence Day is a special occasion for every Indian, as it marks the day when the country became free from British colonial rule in 1947. It is a day to honour the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s sovereignty and dignity. It is also a day to celebrate the rich and diverse culture of India, which is reflected in its cuisine. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

India is a land of flavours, where every region has its distinctive dishes and delicacies. From sweet to savoury, from spicy to tangy, there is something for everyone’s taste buds in this vast country. Here are 10 delicacies from India that you can savour this Independence Day: (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Rasgulla: This soft and spongy dessert is a favourite among many Indians, especially those from Bengal. It is made by boiling balls of cottage cheese in sugar syrup and flavoured with cardamom or rose water. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Ghevar: This disc-shaped sweet is a speciality of Rajasthan, but it is also popular in other northern states. It is made by deep-frying batter of flour and ghee in a mould and then soaking it in sugar syrup. It is often garnished with nuts, saffron, and silver leaf. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Mysore Pak: This fudge-like sweet is a signature dish of Karnataka, named after the city of Mysore. It is made by cooking ghee, sugar, and gram flour together until it forms a thick paste. It is then cut into pieces and sprinkled with cardamom powder. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Shrikhand: This creamy and smooth dessert is a delicacy of Maharashtra, but it is also enjoyed in Gujarat and other western states. It is made by straining yoghurt and then adding sugar, saffron, cardamom, and nuts. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Chhena Poda: This baked cheesecake is a traditional dish of Odisha, believed to be the favourite sweet of Lord Jagannath. It is made by kneading fresh cheese (chhena), sugar, and semolina together and then baking it in an oven until it turns brown. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Dhokla: This fluffy and spongy snack is a staple of Gujarat, but it is also loved by people across India. It is made by fermenting a batter of rice and split chickpeas (chana dal) and then steaming it in a mould. It is then tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and asafoetida. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Biryani: This fragrant and flavourful rice dish is a classic of Indian cuisine, with many regional variations. It is made by layering cooked rice with meat or vegetables cooked in spices and yoghurt. It is then cooked on low heat until the flavours blend. Biryani is a hearty and satisfying dish that can be enjoyed with raita (yoghurt-based sauce) or salan (spicy gravy). (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Butter Chicken: This creamy and spicy chicken dish is one of the most popular dishes in India. It is made by marinating chicken pieces in yoghurt and spices and then grilling them in a tandoor (clay oven). The chicken is then cooked in a rich sauce of tomatoes, cream, butter, and more spices. Butter Chicken is a decadent and delicious dish that can be paired with naan (flatbread) or rice. (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Idli-Sambar: This simple and wholesome breakfast dish is a staple of South India, but it is also relished by people all over the country. It is made by steaming batter of rice and black gram (urad dal) in round moulds to make idlis (soft cakes). The idlis are then served with sambar (a tangy and spicy lentil-based stew) and chutney (a coconut-based dip). (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Pav Bhaji: This street food dish is a favourite of Mumbai, but it is also widely available in other cities. It is made by mashing boiled potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables together and then cooking them with butter and spices. The bhaji (vegetable mash) is then served with pav (bread rolls) that are toasted with butter. (Image: Shutterstock.com)