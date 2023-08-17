Biryani is not in top 10 Indian dishes list: See which takes No 1 spot

SUMMARY Tasteatlas has released a ranking of 100 Indian dishes and here is the list of the 10 most-popular dishes. After carefully going through the list, it was clear that whenever you're at a restaurant and glance around to see what others are eating, we're sure the following dishes will be seen on most tables, whether you're having breakfast, lunch or dinner.

India has a vast and diverse culinary tapestry, with each region (read nook and corner) having its own traditional influence over every type of food. From its tasty chutneys to street food, to elaborate traditional dishes that take hours or even days to prepare, these dishes are no doubt some of the most popular dishes. Tasteatlas has released a ranking of 100 Indian dishes and here is the list 10 most-popular dishes. After carefully going through the list, it was clear that whenever you're at a restaurant and glance around to see what others are eating, we're sure the following dishes will be seen on most tables, whether you're having breakfast, lunch or dinner. (Image: Reuters)

No 10: Dosa | One of the best breakfast meals, this traditional south Indian dish delicacy is a thin pancake made from a blended soaked rice and black gram beans. The mixture is ground to form a thick batter, left to ferment overnight. It is spread on a flat pan and fried with minimal oil, until it turns golden brown color and crispy. It is served with a potato vegetable mix, a curry called sambar and is accompanied by chutneys. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 9. Vindaloo | This thick flavorful curry is prepared to be cooked with meat like mutton, chicken, beef, pork or prawn. Vindaloo, enjoys popularity in Goa, Konkan, and Britain. It is derived from the Portuguese "carne de vinha d'alhos" meaning meat marinated in wine vinegar and garlic, it was brought to Goa in the 15th century. Adapted to local ingredients like palm wine, this dish features marinated pork, chicken, beef, mutton, or paneer, combined with Indian spices like tamarind, cinnamon, cardamom, and chilies. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBC-TV18)

No 8. Samosa | A deep-fried crispy triangular pastry, samosa is not only a snack, but offers a delightful entry to Indian cuisine. The pastry is stuffed with an array of ingredients, including spiced potatoes, onions, lentils, peas, or ground meat. Originating from Central Asia, samosas journeyed to India along ancient trade routes. Served hot with various Indian chutneys or fried chillies, these golden-brown treats have diverse flavours and textures. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 7. Korma | This creamy meat stew (has a vegetarian version too) has a mild flavour and is made with saffron, yogurt, spices and condiments such as coriander, ginger, cumin seeds, chiles, and turmeric. It is believed that it originated in the royal kitchen of Akbar during the mid-1500s as a fusion of Persian and Indian cuisine. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 6. Indian Thali | The word thali refers to an Indian meal and a round metal platter which is used to serve a variety of dishes. These include rice, lentils, vegetables, chutney, pickles, papadum, sweets, and an array of meats depending on the region you’re in. A harmonious assortment of flavours and textures, a thali is tailored to regions, offering both sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. (Image: Julian Anthony)

No 5. Tikka | Chicken, mutton, paneer (Indian cheese) tikka involves marinating boneless meat like chicken or mutton in yogurt and a blend of traditional spices. Roasted in a clay oven, tikka boasts tender meat infused with juicy, spices and flavours. This dish, served sizzling on plates, is distinct from tandoori chicken, which is cooked with bones intact. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 4. Tandoori | Tandoori, is a style of cooking which involves the use of cylindrical clay ovens fuelled by wood or charcoal. Evolving from Middle Eastern bread-baking methods, tandoor cooking spread to India, where meats were experimented upon with marinades and spice rubs. Yogurt-based marinades lock in flavours, while clay ovens add a unique smokey flavour to the meat. This technique has become an integral part of Indian cuisine. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Butter chicken | Also known as murgh makhani, butter chicken emerged from Delhi's Moti Mahal restaurant in the 1950s. Cooks combined leftover marinade with tomatoes and butter, creating a rich sauce to stew tandoor-cooked chicken. This accidental discovery has since become a beloved international delicacy. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 2. Naan bread | A naan is a chewy flatbread and traces its origins to India. It was first documented in the 1300 AD notes of Indo-Persian poet Amir Kushrau. Made from white flour, yeast, eggs, milk, salt, and sugar, z naan is baked in a tandoor oven. Its unique teardrop shape results from its method of preparation. Previously a communal village bread, naan now graces tables across the globe. (Image: Reuters)

