Authentic Korean eateries in Delhi: These 7 restaurants promise their food tastes amazing

SUMMARY Korean eateries in Delhi may be a rare find, but these seven authentic restaurants promise an unforgettable dining experience. Embark on a culinary journey and relish the bold and polarising flavours of Korea in Delhi.

Korean cuisine is gaining popularity across India, with umpteen restaurants popping up in metro cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi mirroring the global trend. From Japchae and kimchi to samgyetang, these flavorful delights are capturing the hearts of foodies. And who can resist the allure of Korean barbecue? Well, incase you’re in the mood to indulge in some Korean food and are presently in Delhi, Let's take a look at the best restaurants that you could visit or order in. Here's a list of some of the top-notch restaurants that offer genuine Korean cuisine. (Image: Reuters)

Busan Korean Restaurant: Nestled in the Manju Ka Tila neighbourhood, Busan Korean Restaurant is a hidden treasure. The restaurant's bamboo decor and picturesque bay window create a relaxing atmosphere. With a wide selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, Busan provides an authentic Korean experience without breaking the bank. Don't miss their must-try dishes, such as Soegogi Doenjang Jjigae, Omurice, Yukgaejang supper, Ganja Jeon, and Kimchi Jeon. (Image: Reuters)

Gung the Palace: Situated in South Delhi, Gung The Palace charms visitors with its traditional touches, including floor seating, hardwood decor, and flowery glass room separators. While their grilled meats are legendary, it's the Kimchi stew and rice cake soup that truly stand out. For a unique experience, try the Bulgogi and Octopus Casserole. (Image: Reuters)

Hahn's Kitchen: Hahn's Kitchen offers a delightful fusion of Japanese and Korean dishes. Adventurous eaters will love their signature dishes, such as Dogani Tang (slow-simmered ox knuckle soup) and Naksam Dubbap (spicy rice bowl with octopus and pig). Additionally, Hahn's is one of the few places in Delhi to serve a delicious Korean breakfast, a true specialty. (Image: Reuters)

Seoul Restaurant: With a real and wonderful array of Korean dishes, Seoul Restaurant in Ansal Plaza promises an exceptional dining experience. Their diverse menu ensures there's something for everyone. Despite its simplistic appearance, the restaurant exudes a great vibe and lively energy. (Image: Reuters)

Dalgrak: Regarded as the best and most authentic Korean cuisine in Delhi, Dalgrak at the Korean Cultural Centre provides a peaceful and enjoyable dining experience. Their dessert selection, especially silky espresso, is not to be missed. The spacious restaurant, often visited by student groups and young people due to the concentration of Korean culture in the area, boasts a helpful and friendly staff. (Image: Reuters)

Restaurant de Seoul: Though on the snug side, Restaurant De Seoul optimises its limited space to offer a menu stacked with authentic Korean dishes. From stir-fried hog intestines to exquisite chicken ginseng soup, the restaurant tantalises taste buds with genuine flavours. Those seeking Pan Asian dishes may be disappointed, but Korean cuisine enthusiasts will be delighted. (Image: Reuters)

