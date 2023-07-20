As tomato prices continue to soar, here are some tasty alternatives you can use instead

SUMMARY Every kitchen in India is facing the heat, given the skyrocketing price of tomatoes. With no respite from the soaring prices, here are some alternatives that be be useds instead of tomatoes in that dish that needs a tangy twist.

Tomatoes, once a kitchen staple, have recently seen a significant surge in prices, burning a hole in the pockets of the common man. With crop damage leading to a reduction in production, the price of tomatoes has jumped from Rs 120 to Rs 180 per kg in certain states across the country. As restaurants in India face this predicament, they are turning to innovative alternative to cope with the scarcity of tomatoes. (Image: Reuters/for representational purpose only)

McDonald's India (North and East) is among one of the first establishments taking a bold step by temporarily excluding tomatoes from their recipes until they can secure better quality produce. In the culinary world, creativity is key, and chefs are exploring a variety of substitutes to keep the flavours alive. Here are some alternatives that can be used in place of Tomatoes. (Image: Reuters)

Dried Mango: A delightful surprise, raw mangoes step up as a fantastic substitute for tomatoes. Boasting the same acidic and sweet-ish flavours, they also retain the desired texture. Plus, at a cost of no more than Rs 60 per kilo, you can enjoy this pocket-friendly option without compromise. (Image: Reuters)

Red Bell Peppers: Sweet and versatile, red bell peppers gracefully step in as an alternative to green ones in a wide range of recipes. Not only do they pack a flavourful punch, but they also add a splash of vibrant color to any dish. (Image: Reuters)

Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Beyond its unique health benefits, amla boasts a taste and texture reminiscent of green tomatoes. A small amount of this tangy delight can elevate your curries and sabjis without breaking the bank. (Image: Reuters)

Tamarind Paste: Hailing from the African fruit family, tamarind paste makes a tangy and fruity alternative that shines in Indian and Thai cooking. Embrace its unique flavor in any recipe calling for tomatoes. (Image: Reuters)

Pumpkin: With a texture akin to tomatoes and a natural sweetness, pumpkin is an excellent choice to grace your culinary creations. Priced reasonably at Rs 22 per kilo, it's a delightful addition to your menu. (Image: Reuters)

Olives: A treat for both cooked and raw recipes, olives stand tall as a worthy alternative to conventional snacks. The delightful salty flavor, especially in green olives, makes them an attractive choice for your dishes. (Image: Reuters)

