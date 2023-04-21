9 food and drinks to avoid right before you take off on a long flight

SUMMARY Having a healthy meal ahead of a lengthy flight is recommended, if you want to stay active during and after the journey. Let's take a look at the food that you must eat before taking light

Vacations and holidays may be quite thrilling, but for some people just the prospect of flying is too much to bear. One less thing on your to-do list may be crossed by knowing what meals are best and worst to consume before a flight. Check out the dos and dont's of meals ahead of boarding a long flight, according to a report on CNTraveller. (Image: Reuters)

Pre-flight food don'ts | No 1. Salty Snacks: Common salty foods that people take on lengthy travels are chips and pretzels. Though they're handy and satisfyingly crunchy, the salt they contain might lead to uncomfortable fluid retention on a lengthy journey. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Fried Foods: High-fat meals like fried dishes take longer to digest than other types of food because of their high levels of digestive fat. Not only may fried meals induce indigestion, but the high salt content of many of them can also lead to fluid retention, as we've already discussed. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Beans: Beans, due to their high fiber content, are well recognized to be a common source of gastrointestinal distress. This cramped neighborhood with its dense population may not be the best place to encounter such terrible gas and bloat. (Image: Reuters)

4. Hot and spicy cuisine: The spicy Mexican meal you ate during your stopover probably gave you heartburn. It may not be worth risking being uncomfortable for an extended period of time on an airplane. (Image: Reuters)

5. Onion garlic: There's no denying that garlic (and onion, for that matter) promotes foul breath, and few people like to smell that in such close quarters. Despite your best efforts to mask it with toothpaste, gum, or mouthwash, the odor of garlic may reappear in your system after digestion. (Image: Reuters)

6. Vegetables with a Crucifix: Cruciferous vegetables are a possible exception to the rule that you shouldn't eat them before a flight, but in general, vegetables aren't included in the "avoid" group. The gas and bloating that may result from eating vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower can make for a very uncomfortable trip. (Image: Reuters)

7. Coffee: While it may seem like drinking a cup of coffee would give you the boost you need to get through the journey, it might actually cause nervousness, dehydration, and jitters instead. If you can, try to avoid coffee for at least two hours before a flight. (Image: Reuters)

8. Carbonated BeveragesDrinks with a lot of carbonation may taste good at first, but they might cause painful gas later on. Carbonated beverages are popular, but because the majority of them are rich in sugar, cutting down is recommended. (Image: Reuters)

9. Alcohol: It is often used during trips, whether to kick off a celebration or "take the edge off" of a stressful situation (like flying). Alcohol may promote dehydration, which might have unpleasant effects upon landing, thus it may be best to avoid it throughout the trip. And starting a trip with a headache is not great. (Image: Shutterstock)