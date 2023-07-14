6 monsoon treats to bring out the inner foodie in you

SUMMARY There are some amazing Indian snacks that go well with a hot brew during the rains. Read on find out which dish you could enjoy as the monsoon picks up across India.

Chai and Pakoda: Pakoda is like Harry to Sejal (if you've watched the 2017 film 'Jab Harry met Sejal'). Where the protagonist Harry can't survive the rainy season without his Sejal). This is how one can compare a hot cup of chai to Indians. Picture this, you're watching the rains from your window with a steaming mug of masala chai and some crispy pakoras. Now isn't that an incredible feeling? (Image: Reuters)

Kachoris: Lip-smacking kachoris, when paired with a hot potato curry, are ideal to consume during the rainy season. A hot serving of fries or chips can enhance the flavor of any food. (Image: Reuters)

Momos: The finest monsoon cuisine is a platter of dim sum or momos, and you should always have some on hand whenever it starts to rain. The combination of mayonnaise or garlic chutney with these rainy-day nibbles is a match made in culinary heaven. (Image: Reuters)

Samosa and Jalebi: Chai and samosas are a classic duo, and everyone knows it. However, have you ever combined samosas with Jalebi? Spend the rainy season feasting on juicy, crunchy Jalebi and crisp, steaming samosas filled with potatoes.

Soup: Whether it's loaded with vegetables or crystal clear, a bowl of hot soup is a great way to stay healthy and toasty during winter. The pleasant weather and other advantages to one's health give it a feeling of contentment. (Image: Reuters)

Cheese and chili on toast: Spread some butter on both sides of a slice of bread. Toss in some boiled corn, onion, and pepper chunks. Season with pepper, chili flakes, and shredded cheese (fresh mozzarella is preferable), but processed cheese works too). Cover the heated pan with the bread and let it toast for a few minutes. When a golden crust has developed at the bottom, take it out of the pan. Your cheese and chili toast is ready to eat. (Image: Reuters)

