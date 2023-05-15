5 cuisine you must try at Disneyland on your next trip to Paris

SUMMARY

Disneyland Paris is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe and is known for its amazing pastries, incredible restaurants, and unique cuisine. With so many different culinary options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to dine during your stay. Here are five types of cuisine you must enjoy while in Disneyland Paris. (Image: Reuters)

Mediterranean Cuisine:If you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the park then head towards Mediterranean Avenue for some tasty tapas and paella. This area has some beautiful terraces that overlook the lake that offer a tranquil view while you eat with dishes from Spain, Italy, Greece and more. (Image: Reuters)

American Cuisine: American food isn't just at home in Walt Disney World Florida - it's also alive & kicking at Disneyland Paris too! For those who love their burgers & fries with shakes on top (or bottom!), there's plenty on offer both inside & outside of theme parks which include different types of Tex Mex favorites like chili cheese dogs & fajitas as well as classic American diner fare such as cheeseburgers or hot dogs served up with fries or onion rings on the side. (Image: Reuters)

French Cuisine: The French influence is unmistakable throughout the park, but it really shines through when it comes to food. From Michelin-starred restaurants to classic pop-up vendors dishing out crepes and macarons, there is something for everyone’s tastes here. You can get a truly authentic experience with traditional dishes like Boeuf Bourguignon or Coq au Vin. (Image: Reuters)

Asian Cuisine: No trip to Disneyland Paris would be complete without sampling some delicious Asian cuisine too! Whether you're grabbing a quick snack between rides or sitting down for a proper meal - Chinese noodles, Japanese sushi platters or Thai curries all make an appearance here thanks to themed restaurants dishing out deliciousness from all around Asia. (Image: Reuters)

Vegetarian/Vegan Options: If meat isn't your thing then never fear - there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options available at every restaurant across Disneyland Paris too – so no one needs miss out on any culinary delights no matter what diet they follow! There are even vegan substitutes for almost every dish – including burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups and more. (Image: Reuters)