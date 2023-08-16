5 best Japanese whiskies to try in India

SUMMARY Warning: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health. It can cause liver damage, which can lead to death. Please consume alcohol responsibly. The Indian market is welcoming Japanese whiskies for their intricate flavours and the rich legacy of Japanese whisky artistry. Take a look at the five best Japanese whiskies available in India.

1 / 6

In recent years, the world of whiskies has been enraptured by the allure of Japanese craftsmanship, a captivating tale that has reached the palates of connoisseurs across the globe. The Indian market, in its own sagacious embrace, has welcomed this trend with open arms, presenting a tapestry of diverse Japanese whiskies. Within their intricate flavours is a portal to the rich legacy of Japanese whisky artistry, an ode to the centuries of mastery that culminate in every sip. Here, we unveil a carefully curated constellation of exceptional Japanese whiskies that have found their rightful place within India's spirited embrace. Take a look at the best five Japanese whiskies you must try. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 6

Toki | Meaning 'time' in the melodious tongue of Japan, Toki transcends temporal boundaries, inviting connoisseurs to indulge "anytime" they please. Crafted as a harmonious blend of two single malts - Yamazaki and Hakushu - and a single grain - Chita, Toki emerges with a profile that effortlessly bridges novices and aficionados. Its light, effervescent character is a call to the highball glass, where it shines as a crisp and approachable companion. Priced at Rs 5,000 for a 700ml voyage of discovery. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 6

Yamazaki 12 Year Old | From the revered sanctum of Suntory's distillery emerges Yamazaki 12 Year Old, a true orchestration of Japanese whisky finesse. A ballet of flavours unfurls as peach and apricot pirouette with delicate spice and oak undertones. This opus of liquid artistry matures within an ensemble of casks - American oak, sherry, and Mizunara oak - resulting in a complex, resonant character that serenades the senses. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 6

Hibiki Harmony | A Confluence of CraftsmanshipIn the heart of Hibiki Harmony is the meticulous dedication of Japanese whisky craftsmanship. An equilibrium of flavours weaves a tapestry of apricots, honey, and sandalwood, harmonising in a symphony of taste. Like the resonance that binds notes in a melody, Hibiki pays homage to the seasons through its 24-faceted bottle, a prism reflecting the cadence of the Japanese calendar. An invitation to immerse oneself, Hibiki Harmony stands at Rs 11,400 for a 700ml verse. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 6

Chita Grain Whisky by Suntory | The first single-grain creation from Suntory, Chita Grain Whisky, emerges as a tranquil sip imbued with the serenity of Japan's essence. With the caress of mint and honey, this smooth elixir sings a gentle ode to the summer. A serene entry into the world of Japanese whisky, its Rs 7,000 price tag for a 700ml passage beckons all to experience its grace. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 6

Hakushu Distiller’s ReserveBorn amidst the serene embrace of the Japanese Alps, Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve channels nature's purity into every drop. A verdant symphony of green apple, citrus, and delicate florals unfolds, invoking the tranquillity of a forest breeze. Its refreshing character, clean as a mountain stream, offers an exquisite choice for those who seek a revitalizing whisky experience. (Image: Reuters)