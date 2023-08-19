Papri chaat is one of the worst-rated Indian street foods: Find out which dish is No 1

1 / 11

India is known for its diverse mix of cultures, traditions, and cuisines. So, it’s no surprise that every nook and corner of the country offers a variety of delicious foods. Street food in particular is a favourite among Indians. Whether it’s pani puri, aloo tikki, samosas or kachoris, street food in India is finger-licking good. Tasteatlas has released a list of the 10 worst-rated street foods in India. While some fit the bill, the others are a bit questionable. So, which of your favourites made it to this list? Let’s find out. (Image: Reuters)

10. Bonda: Often made with potatoes, bonda is a favourite snack in central, western and southern India. This scrumptious dish is made with a spicy mashed potato filling and is dunked in a gram flour (besan) batter before being deep fried until golden brown. Interestingly, you find a similar snack in Mumbai known as batata vada. For a country that’s obsessed with potatoes, it’s surprising to find bonda in the worst-rated Indian street food list. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Gobi paratha: In the North, stuffed parathas are a dime a dozen. Indians consider parathas to be soul food, and if you’re in the North, it will definitely have a place on your plate. Although the aloo paratha is a crowd pleaser, its sibling the gobi paratha is often overlooked. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t delicious. So, why does this delicacy find a place in the worst-rated list? To be honest, we’re not sure!

8. Papdi chaat: Who doesn’t love chaat? If there’s one thing most Indians will agree on, it is the fact that any form of chaat is the best snack! Dahi + fried puris + tangy chutneys + sev = winner! So, we’re shocked that papdi chaat is on this list! The cooling yoghurt, the crispy puris, the tangy tamarind chutney, the spicy green chutney, and a crunchy layer of sev make papdi chaat a mouthwatering treat. So, we highly disagree with its inclusion in this list! (Image: Adobe Stock)

7. Sabudana vada: When Navratri is around the corner, many Indian households begin fasting. During this time, sabudana (soaked tapioca pearls) makes an appearance and sometimes overstays its welcome. Sabudana vada or fritters are a crowd favourite during fasting season as they’re filling, delicious, and deep-fried. However, not everyone is a fan of sabudana. So, its appearance on this list can be justified to a certain extent. (Image: Prchi Palwe)

5. Egg bhurji: India is known for having a huge vegetarian population, but it’s important to note that some vegetarians also eat eggs. The humble egg gets elevated to the position of a flavour bomb when it becomes bhurji. Eggs + veggies + spices = deliciousness! If you take a moment to imagine this dish, you’ll be reminded of its ingredients: eggs, onions, tomatoes, cumin, coriander, red chilli powder, and garam masala. Serve it with some bread or rotis and you have a full meal. Who could hate this dish? Well, quite a few people according to tasteatlas. (Image: Freepik)

4. Bombay Sandwich: Yet another iconic dish, the Bombay sandwich has its origins in Mumbai (formerly Bombay). A slice of bread is buttered generously while the other is covered in green chutney. A melange of vegetables - tomatoes, onions, boiled potatoes, beetroot, and cucumbers - are added to the chutney-laden slice before being covered in a shower of spices like cumin, chaat masala, and black pepper. Repeat the whole adventure with additional slices and you have a Bombay sandwich. Simple, quick, and tasty! How could this go wrong? Tasteatlas may need to reconsider this addition to its worst-rated list. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Dabeli: A unique dish that’s enjoyed by many, Dabeli has its origins in Gujarat. In a nutshell, a dabeli is a toasted pav that’s filled with mashed potatoes (infused with spices) and topped with roasted peanuts, pomegranate seeds, and sev. It’s slightly sweet and savoury. Although you can find this dish across Maharashtra, it has quite a few haters as it does lovers. Thus, it’s not surprising that it’s a part of the worst-rated street foods list. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Sev: If you’re an Indian, then sev is probably a part of your DNA. Crisp, savoury, and shaped like a tiny noodle, sev is an important part of many Indian dishes, especially chaat. Can you imagine having dahi puri, ragda puri, masala puri, papri chaat, and more without that final sprinkle of sev on top? Absolutely not! Also, sev makes for a great snack on its own! So, why is this a part of the worst-rated street foods list? (Image: Freepik)

1. Dahi Puri: It’s absolutely shocking to find dahi puri at the top of tasteatlas’ worst rated street food list. A popular chaat among Indians, dahi puri is a favourite especially during the hot summer months. A fried puri is hollowed out and filled with a mashed potato mix before being drenched in tangy chutneys and a delicious layer of yoghurt. Top it off with sev and you have a filling snack! The only flaw, if any, is the possibility of the puri becoming soggy due to the yoghurt, but even then the flavour is unmatched. So, when it comes to tasteatlas’ worst-rated Indian street foods list, we suggest you take it with a heavy pinch of salt. (Image: Shutterstock)