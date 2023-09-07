10 most expensive food items in the world: There's one spice that's widely available in India

1 / 11

While watching reels and videos of sumptuous recipes on social media, we often wonder why certain foods are so expensive. Gourmet foods often come with a hefty price tag, and many of us have often wondered what makes them so expensive. Let’s start with what are gourmet foods. They are essentially any food of high quality and/or rarity, which are crafted to deliver exquisite taste and presented in an outstanding manner. While some of the ingredients are rare or hard to cultivate on one continent, may well be available in abundance or common on another continent. Let's explore some 10 of the world's most expensive food items, and the culinary world that revolves around them. You may not be surprised with the spice that is cultivated in India, but it sure makes the top-10 most expensive food items' list. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Kobe Beef | Origin: Japan | Sold for Up to $50 (Rs 4,500) for 28 grams in the United States. Kobe beef, a delicacy renowned for its unparalleled flavour and tenderness. It originates from a specific region in Japan. To earn the coveted "Kobe" label, cattle must be born, raised, and processed within Japan's Hyogo Prefecture. These pampered cows enjoy a diet rich in grains, resulting in meat with high marbling and exceptional quality. Due to strict standards, only a limited number of Kobe cattle reach the market each year, making it incredibly rare and expensive. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. White Truffles | Origin: Piedmont, Italy | Sold for Over $250 for 28 grams, white truffles also known as Alba truffles, are a luxurious treat cherished for their earthy, aromatic flavour. White truffles cannot be cultivated and rely on a unique relationship with tree roots to grow, making them primarily foraged rather than farmed. This natural dependence on specific conditions and creatures makes white truffles exceptionally rare and expensive. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Beluga Caviar | Origin: Sturgeon fish | Price: Varies widely, but in India one can source it for approximately Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 for 30 grams. The epitome of luxury is made from sturgeon fish roe. Beluga caviar, derived from the beluga sturgeon, is the most coveted but also the most endangered due to overfishing. This rarity has driven prices sky-high, and in the US, imports are banned to protect the species. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Saffron | Origin: While it is unclear where this coveted spice originated, legends have it that it came from Iran. Price: Between Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per gram. Saffron is known for its unique floral and slightly bitter flavour and is the world's most expensive spice. The painstaking process of harvesting saffron stigma one strand at a time using tweezers—contributes to its high cost. While saffron may seem expensive by weight, a small amount goes a long way in flavoring dishes. (Image: Reuters)

No 5. Matsutake Mushrooms | Origin: Japan | Price: Up to Rs 82,000 for half a kg | Matsutake mushrooms, boast a robust aroma and meaty texture. These mushrooms are challenging to cultivate, relying on a delicate ecological balance. Unfortunately, a roundworm has damaged pine trees that host matsutake mushrooms, leading to a significant drop in harvest and surge in prices. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Kopi Luwak Coffee | Origin: Indonesia | Price: Up to Rs 8,000 per cup| Kopi luwak coffee is unique in its origin—it's made from beans that have been eaten and excreted by Asian palm civets. The labour-intensive process of collecting these beans, combined with ethical concerns about civet population exploitation drive up the price of this exotic coffee. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. Iberico Ham | Origin: Spain and Portugal | Price: Between Rs 42,000 and Rs 3 lakh per leg | Iberico ham is known for its flavour and unique texture. It comes from Iberian pigs that roam freely and feed on acorns. The extended curing process contributes to its cost. (Image: Reuters)

No 8. Densuke Watermelon | Origin: Hokkaido, Japan | Price: Around $4000, with auction prices exceeding Rs 5,00,000. Densuke Watermelons are famous for their black rind and sweet, red flesh. It is grown exclusively grown on Japan's Hokkaido Island. The volcanic soil and meticulous farming practices contribute to its rarity and high price. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 9. Bluefin Tuna | Price: Up to Rs 1,00,000 per kilo at auction | The bluefin tuna is a delicacy in Japan and beyond, but overfishing has led to its endangered status. Fishing restrictions and conservation efforts have helped the species recover, but its popularity keeps prices high. (Image: Reuters)

