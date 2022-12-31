10 hot and cold recipes to impress your family and friends this New Year

SUMMARY New Year's Eve is here and this means it is finally time for all things celebratory, party, food and drinks. It is the time of the year when people plan to throw a New Year's Eve bash for their friends, colleagues or loved ones. If you’re one of those, then here are some cocktail recipes you need to check out to add spice to your party.

Negroni | To make a negroni, all you'll need is Campari, gin, sweet vermouth and orange peels. Just add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir well and serve with a garnish of orange peels. (Image: Shutterstock)

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee Cocktail | Salted Caramel Iced Coffee Cocktail is an easy caffeine and booze combo to help your guests stay awake or get a boost. To prepare this cocktail, combine coffee, and salted caramel mix and stir well. Then add a tablespoon of caramel sauce to an empty glass. Add ice, booze of your choice and the coffee mix. Stir well and enjoy. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rum Old Fashioned | To make the classic Rum Old Fashioned, take an old-fashioned glass and add a large ice cube to it. Add rum, allspice dram, demerara syrup and orange bitters. Stir it well. Make sure the drink is chilled and serve with a garnish of an orange peel. (Image: Shutterstock)

Hot Buttered Rum | It’s a different hot beverage perfect for the chilly windy night of New Year's Eve. To make Hot Buttered Rum, first make a spiced butter mixture with cardamom, cinnamon and other spices of choice. Then add a mix of piping hot rum and water and serve after topping it with cream and sprinkle of nutmeg. (Image: Shutterstock)

Peppermint mojito | Peppermint mojito is a refreshing drink to get the party going. To make it, first, prepare the syrup by heating sugar and 100ml water in a pan. Add and stir in peppermint extract to this mix and leave it to cool completely. Then simply add ice, lime juice, sparkling water, fresh peppermint leaves and white rum to the syrup and serve chilled. (Image: Shutterstock)

Hot Buttered Bourbon | In a medium saucepan, heat the apple cider. Then whisk in the bourbon. Carefully pour into a prewarmed mug. Combine with a cinnamon stick and a dab of butter. Top with a dash of ginger spice and freshly grated nutmeg. (Image: Shutterstock)

Almond Toffee Martini | Fill a shaker halfway with ice. Add vodka, crème de cacao, butterscotch liqueur, and almond milk (or any non-dairy milk of your preference). Shake vigorously after covering. Pour into a martini glass and serve. Dip the rim of an empty glass in either cocoa powder or sugar crystals for a delicious garnish. Add Pour in liquid. (Image: Shutterstock)

Spiked Hot Cocoa | In a medium saucepan, combine chocolate syrup and steamed milk. Take the pan off the heat, add the rum, and then add the whipped cream on top. Enjoy! (Image: Shutterstock)

The Thin Mint | In a martini glass, drizzle some chocolate. Combine chocolate liqueur, crème de menthe, and whipped cream (to thicken) and serve on the rocks. (Image: Shutterstock)

Oaxaca Chakas | All the ingredients—2 parts Milagro Aejo, 3/4 part agave nectar, 1 part heavy whipping cream, 2 parts milk, and 1 part Oaxacan chocolate powder (or cocoa powder)—must come to a boil in a pot over medium heat. Put some whipped cream on top after pouring into a coffee cup. Add a cinnamon stick as a garnish. (Image: Shutterstock)