Chasing the Summit — The daunting challenge of conquering Mount Everest

SUMMARY Mount Everest, standing tall at 8,848.86 meters, is not only the world's tallest mountain but also a colossal challenge that pushes climbers to their physical and mental limits. While physical fitness is undoubtedly important, scaling Everest demands much more, testing the human spirit and endurance in unimaginable ways.

1 / 8

One of the significant hurdles faced by climbers is the cost of the expedition. Climbers may have to shell out a substantial amount, ranging from $40,000 to $100,000. This hefty sum includes expenses such as the climbing permit from the government of Nepal or Tibet, medical care, the cost of guides, and other necessary supplies. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 8

As climbers ascend to higher altitudes, they encounter a range of physical challenges. At an elevation above 5,000 feet, breathlessness becomes a common issue due to the decrease in oxygen levels. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 8

At 6,600 feet, mountain sickness sets in, bringing with it headaches, fatigue, stomach illness, dizziness, and sleep disturbance. Above 8,000 feet, the severity increases with the onset of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), which can affect the brain and lungs. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 8

Crossing the 10,000 feet mark, climbers face hypoxemia, a condition characterised by low blood oxygen levels. In extreme cases, this can lead to impaired decision-making and even hallucinations. The danger escalates further between 11,500 and 18,000 feet with extreme hypoxemia, a potentially fatal condition if ignored. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 8

The journey to conquer Mount Everest is not a swift one. Typically, a summit expedition takes around 60 to 75 days, encompassing weeks of acclimatisation rotations. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 8

The trek to Everest exposes mountaineers to extreme cold, low humidity, increased ultraviolet radiation, and reduced air pressure. To ensure their safety, climbers are required to undergo proper altitude acclimatisation and are not allowed to trek without it. This means spending nearly two weeks hiking to the Everest Base Camp, situated at an altitude of 17,000 feet, followed by an additional 12 to 14 days adjusting to the altitude before attempting the summit. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 8

As climbers ascend higher, the adverse effects of the extreme environment become more pronounced. Atmospheric oxygen levels drop, humidity decreases, heart rate and respiratory rate increase, and blood oxygen levels drop, putting immense strain on the body. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 8

Scaling Mount Everest is an arduous and complex endeavor that demands meticulous planning, physical preparedness, and mental fortitude. The mountain's towering height, extreme weather conditions, and lack of oxygen at high altitudes make it a formidable challenge that only the most determined and well-equipped climbers can conquer. (Image: Shutterstock)