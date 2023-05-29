Chasing the Summit — The daunting challenge of conquering Mount Everest

SUMMARY Mount Everest, standing tall at 8,848.86 meters, is not only the world's tallest mountain but also a colossal challenge that pushes climbers to their physical and mental limits. While physical fitness is undoubtedly important, scaling Everest demands much more, testing the human spirit and endurance in unimaginable ways.

One of the significant hurdles faced by climbers is the cost of the expedition. Climbers may have to shell out a substantial amount, ranging from $40,000 to $100,000. This hefty sum includes expenses such as the climbing permit from the government of Nepal or Tibet, medical care, the cost of guides, and other necessary supplies. (Image: Shutterstock)

As climbers ascend to higher altitudes, they encounter a range of physical challenges. At an elevation above 5,000 feet, breathlessness becomes a common issue due to the decrease in oxygen levels. (Image: Shutterstock)