Most beautiful passports: Here's a look at the best of the best

By Sanhita Baruah  Apr 10, 2023 6:11:02 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

At the top of our list is the Norwegian passport. This passport is a work of art, with stunning illustrations of Norwegian landscapes and nature. The cover of the passport features the Northern Lights,

If you love to travel, then you know that having a beautiful passport can be almost as important as having a valid one. Not only does it represent your country, but serves as a reflection of your personality. In this article, we are going to take a look at the 10 most beautiful passports in the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

Norway: At the top of our list is the Norwegian passport. This passport is a work of art, with stunning illustrations of Norwegian landscapes and nature. The cover of the passport features the Northern Lights, while the inside pages showcase everything from fjords to waterfalls to wildlife. It's no surprise that this passport has won multiple awards for its beauty and design. (Image: Shutterstock)

Australia: Australia is known for its stunning landscapes and natural wonders, and its passport is no exception. The cover of the passport features a holographic image of a kangaroo, while the inside pages showcase everything from the Great Barrier Reef to Uluru to the Sydney Opera House. The use of vibrant colours and unique design elements make this passport stand out from the crowd. (Image: Shutterstock)

Canada: The Canadian passport is a true reflection of the country's diverse culture and history. The cover of the passport features the iconic maple leaf, while the inside pages showcase everything from Canadian wildlife to historic landmarks. The use of bold colours and clean design elements make this passport a true work of art. (Image: Shutterstock)

Switzerland: Switzerland is known for its breathtaking scenery, and their passport reflects this perfectly. The cover of the passport features the Swiss Alps, while the inside pages showcase everything from lakes to forests to castles. The use of subtle colours and minimalist design elements make this passport a true masterpiece. (Image: Shutterstock)

New Zealand: New Zealand is a country of natural beauty, and their passport captures this perfectly. The cover of the passport features a stunning image of a kiwi, while the inside pages showcase everything from glaciers to beaches to native wildlife. The use of bold colours and unique design elements make this passport a true standout. (Image: Shutterstock)

Finland: The Finnish passport is a true reflection of the country's culture and history. The cover of the passport features the national coat of arms, while the inside pages showcase everything from Finnish nature to traditional Finnish designs. The use of bold colours and clean design elements make this passport a true work of art. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sweden: The Swedish passport is a true reflection of the country's modern design aesthetic. The cover of the passport features a unique geometric pattern, while the inside pages showcase everything from Swedish landscapes to famous landmarks. The use of clean lines and minimalist design elements make this passport a true standout. (Image: Shutterstock)

United States: The United States passport is a true reflection of the country's diverse culture and history. The cover of the passport features the iconic bald eagle, while the inside pages showcase everything from national parks to historic landmarks. The use of vibrant colours and bold design elements make this passport a true masterpiece. (Image: Shutterstock)

United Kingdom: The United Kingdom passport is a true reflection of the country's history and culture. The cover of the passport features the royal coat of arms, while the inside pages showcase everything from iconic British landmarks to famous quotes from British literature. The use of bold colours symbolises mastery and importance. (Image: Shutterstock)

Japan: Japan's passport is a true work of art. The cover is a gorgeous shade of deep red and features traditional Japanese designs in gold. It's a perfect reflection of the country's rich history and culture. (Image: Shutterstock)

X