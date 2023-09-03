Uncovering Dubai's skyline on World Skyscraper Day

1 / 8

Dubai, the thriving Emirati metropolis, has become synonymous with architectural excellence and innovation. Over the past decade, the city has undergone a monumental transformation, showcasing an array of breathtaking skyscrapers that reach for the sky. As the world celebrates World Skyscraper Day on September 3, we bring to you a list of architectural wonders that define the city's horizon. (Image: Reuters)

1. Burj Khalifa: At the heart of Dubai's architectural marvels stands the Burj Khalifa, a global icon that embodies remarkable engineering feats. This monumental structure soars to an astonishing height of 828 meters, making it the tallest building in the world. Situated adjacent to the Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa has been captivating tourists since its doors opened in 2010. Visitors are treated to unparalleled perspectives from not one, but two vantage points: the two-story "At the Top" observatory on the 124 and 125 floors, as well as the planet's loftiest observation deck on the 148 floor, situated at a staggering 555 meters above ground level. (Image: William D'Souza)

2. Cayan Tower: Dubai Marina boasts another architectural gem - the Cayan Tower. Formerly known as Infinity Tower, this 73-story wonder is testament to modern design, with a distinctive 90-degree spiral that sets it apart as the world's tallest twisted building. The tower's unique architecture showcases 495 lavish apartments, each floor crafted to rotate by 1.2 degrees compared to the previous, resulting in a captivating spiral effect. Whether admired on foot or from a dhow boat journey, the Cayan Tower challenges conventional architectural norms, leaving visitors awestruck by its innovative design. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Princess Tower: Standing tall in Dubai Marina, the Princess Tower is asophisticated, luxury 107-story residential tower reaching a height of 414 meters and offers a total of 763 residential units, ranging from one-bedroom to exclusive penthouses and duplexes. The tower is a visual marvel in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts, offering residents and investors a taste of elegance and opulence against the backdrop of the city's skyline. (Image: Reuters)

4. Emirates Towers: Emirates Towers, a sleek pair of skyscrapers comprising the Emirates Office Tower and the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, grace Dubai's skyline with their elegance. Linked by the Emirates Towers Boardwalk, this inviting plaza is home to cafes and outlets that cater to the bustling business district. With designer boutiques and a bright, two-story boardwalk, Emirates Towers has been a prominent feature since its opening in 2000, overlooking key financial and trade centres. (Image: Reuters)

5. 23 Marina Tower: Dominating the landscape with 88 stories at a height of 392.8 metres, 23 Marina Tower showcases Dubai's commitment to pushing architectural boundaries. Ranked as the fourth tallest building in Dubai and the sixth tallest residential building in the world, it offers a unique feature: 57 swimming pools, one for each duplex apartment. The tower's remarkable design, featuring concrete and tinted blue glass, provides breathtaking views of the Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Located in Dubai Marina, 23 Marina Tower offers spacious two and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes with contemporary interiors, premium finishes, and fully equipped kitchens, inviting residents to experience luxury living at its finest. (Image: Reuters)

The Dubai World Trade Centre: This 82-story skyscraper is home to the Dubai World Trade Centre, one of the largest trade fair complexes in the world. (Image: Reuters)

