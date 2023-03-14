Where to Travel during Ramadan 2023: A guide to the best 5 destinations

SUMMARY Ramadan is an excellent time to travel and explore new destinations. Whether you are looking to immerse yourself in the local culture, indulge in delicious cuisine, or simply relax and unwind, these destinations offer something for everyone.

Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, which a month-long period of fasting, prayer and reflection. It is considered a period of self-restraint, during which Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and smoking between pre-dawn and sunset, it is also very much a period of celebration. Visiting a country with a significant Muslim population during Ramadan can make for an incredibly unique experience. Here are some of the best destinations to travel to this Ramadan. (Image: Reuters)

Istanbul, Turkey: Istanbul is a city steeped in history and culture, making it an ideal destination for Ramadan. During this holy month, the city comes alive with vibrant street markets, nightly prayers, and delicious iftar meals. You can also visit the iconic Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, which are some of the most beautiful mosques in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Marrakech, Morocco: Marrakech is another excellent destination to visit during Ramadan. The city's medina is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is home to some of the most beautiful Islamic architecture in the world. During Ramadan, the city's markets come alive with a wide range of delicious food, including tagine, couscous, and sweets. You can also attend the nightly prayers at the Koutoubia Mosque and explore the city's many gardens. (Image: Reuters)

Dubai, UAE: Dubai is a city that never sleeps, and during Ramadan, the city takes on a whole new level of excitement. You can visit the stunning Jumeirah Mosque, attend the nightly prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and indulge in delicious iftar meals at some of the city's best restaurants. Dubai is also home to some of the world's most luxurious hotels, making it the perfect place to unwind and relax. (Image: Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaKuala Lumpur is a vibrant city that is known for its rich cultural heritage and delicious food. During Ramadan, the city's night markets come alive with an array of delicious Malay cuisine, including nasi lemak, satay, and rendang. You can also attend the nightly prayers at the stunning Masjid Jamek and explore the city's many temples and museums. (Image: Ramadan)

Fez, MoroccoFez is another Moroccan city that is perfect for exploring during Ramadan. The city's medina is one of the largest and best-preserved medieval cities in the world and is home to some of the most beautiful Islamic architecture in Morocco. During Ramadan, the city comes alive with nightly prayers, traditional music, and delicious iftar meals. You can also explore the city's many souks and markets, which offer a range of handicrafts, textiles, and food.