Visiting Chandigarh? A trip to the Rock Garden will inspire you to minimise waste

SUMMARY Given its popularity the Rock Garden of Chandigarh is one among the biggest tourist attractions in the city of Chandigarh and is known as one of the best man-made "marvels of India".

1 / 7

The Rock Garden of Chandigarh known as Nek Chand's Rock Garden lies across the popular Sukhna Lake and Capitol Building. This sculpture-laden garden is a landmark among the famous places to visit in the city because of its recycled sculptures. Moreover, if you're in Chandigarh or closeby, this can be picked as a must-visit spot for you. Former French President Francois Hollande and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema and Prime Minster Narendra Modi have all visted this tourist attraction. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

Rock Garden of Chandigarh was set up and built by Nek Chand, a former Chandigarh Road Inspector. Being one of the biggest tourist attractions of Chandigarh, the garden is kept open all seven days of the week. The visiting time of the Rock Garden, Chandigarh is between 9 a.m to 7 p.m Nonetheless, during the winter months i.e. from October to March, the garden closes an hour before the usual time ie 6 pm. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 7

Chandigarh sculpture garden is fabulous, occupied with plenty of rock dolls along with waterfalls, which are being made from trash or broken materials. It takes a full day or at least four to five hours to fully enjoy and glee. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 7

The rock garden was initially known to be a rockwork garden. Delving more into the garden, you will find the other part of it with a beautifying architecture of stone, rocks and gravel, surrounded with greenery. The Rock Garden adjacent to the Sukhna Lake. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

The Rock Garden in Chandigarh is a spectacular depiction of ‘Best from Waste’, with around five thousand statues within the garden premises. Every part of this rock garden represents a different form of set- up, exploring them all would be a great thrill. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

The garden is occupied in around forty- acres of land. Coming to its inner details, sculptures and set- ups, here are built from home- waste, items eradicated, rings, pottery, ceramic stones, plastic bottles and electronic waste. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7