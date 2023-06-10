Virat Kohli's favourite vacation spots in India: Which destination do you want to visit?

SUMMARY Virat Kohli has some favourite Indian vacation spots that he loves to visit to enjoy some time with family. Explore the beauty of the Indian cicketers top picks that range from Shimla to Kerala and Goa. Read on to know more.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his love of travel. He has visited many tourist hotspots in the country and has a few favorites that he always enjoys going back to. If you're seeking inspiration for your next Indian getaway, check out these destinations as they are the ace batter's top picks, according to his social media handles. (Image: Reuters)

Shimla: The Queen of Hills, holds a special place in Kohli's heart. The colonial architecture, cool weather, and picturesque landscapes have captured his attention. According to him, Shimla is the ultimate retreat to relax and escape the scorching heat of the plains. (Image: Reuters)

Kerala: "God's Own Country," has also won Kohli over with its lush green hills, stunning beaches, and enchanting backwaters. He finds solace in Kerala's embrace, considering it the perfect destination to rejuvenate and reconnect with nature's tranquility. (Image: Shutterstock)

Goa: For a more vibrant and carefree experience, Kohli turns to Goa. Its laid-back atmosphere, architecture, buzzing nightlife, and delectable cuisine make it an irresistible choice. Kohli believes that Goa is the ultimate place to let lose, have fun, and create unforgettable memories. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBCTV18)

Rajasthan: No exploration of India would be complete without visiting Rajasthan. The grandeur of its forts, the opulence of its palaces, and the mystique of its desert landscapes have left Kohli awe-inspired. Rajasthan, according to him, offers a glimpse into the magical essence of India. (Image: Reuters)

Apart from these four beloved destinations, Kohli has also ventured into other regions of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu. He thrives on discovering new and exciting places, constantly seeking fresh adventures.

If you're yearning for travel inspiration, Virat Kohli's social media accounts are a goldmine. Follow him for captivating photos and videos, as he takes you on a virtual journey through his awe-inspiring travele escapades. Prepare to be captivated by the hidden wonders of India. (Image: Reuters)